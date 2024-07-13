Markham Luxury Penthouse Condo For Sale, New Property Listing Announced

Expert realtor Mitzy Dadoun is showcasing a newly listed luxury penthouse condo in Markham, ON.

—

This luxury condo property, now available for showings through Dadoun’s brokerage service, is located in the heart of downtown Markham located in the Thornhill neighborhood. This is an apartment-style penthouse property featuring nearly 3,000 sq. ft. of floor space, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and multiple amenities.

To find out more, visit https://www.cityblast.com/listing/view/7825-bayview-avenue-apt-lph-1408-markham-on/1002007

This spacious, open-concept style living space showcases modern, understated architectural stylings that come together to create a homey yet classy atmosphere in the space. This listing is ideal for those who wish to make a permanent home in the Markham area, which, incidentally, is one of the most in-demand suburbs of Toronto.

The main living area offers a combined dining room and living area with easy access to a spacious kitchen and breakfast nook. This area of the penthouse is framed by a large bay window that allows in natural light and provides direct access to a wrap-around balcony overlooking the complex at large.

Each of the three full bathrooms has been recently updated and features marble accents, carrying the bespoke atmosphere into these spaces as well. The master bath also boasts an oversized walk-in shower and dual his-and-hers style vanity for added comfort.

The master bedroom is also connected to one of several substantial storage spaces available throughout the home - a fully equipped walk-in closet.

Additional luxuries present in the home include a reading room/library area and secluded office space for added privacy.

Elsewhere on site, residents will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities including a sprawling private gym complex, a sauna, dining space, recreation opportunities, designated parking, a swimming pool, and more. The complex is also located within a few miles of the Toronto Zoo and Thornhill Golf Course, with ample access to dining and nightlife opportunities as well.

Those interested in touring this property should contact expert broker Mitzy Dadoun to schedule a showing. More information including time-on-market and pricing data can be found at the link below, alongside a full showcase of the property and adjoining complex.

For more, visit https://www.cityblast.com/listing/view/7825-bayview-avenue-apt-lph-1408-markham-on/1002007

Contact Info:

Name: Mitzy Dadoiun

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mitzy Dadoun | Broker | RE/MAX Realtron Realty Inc

Address: 7646 Yonge St, Vaughan, Ontario L4J 1V9, Canada

Phone: +1-416-993-2532

Website: https://www.smartseniorsrealty.com/



