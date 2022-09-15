Marley Spoon Selects Movable Ink for Scaled 1:1 Content Personalization

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the leading global software content personalization provider, announces its partnership with Marley Spoon, the global subscription-based meal kit provider from Martha Stewart. Movable Ink will play an important role in expanding Marley Spoon's customer engagement strategy, powering omnichannel personalized communications for the brand across email and mobile.

With strong fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and eCommerce expertise, Movable Ink powers revenue-boosting campaigns for some of the largest eateries and the world's most innovative brands.

Marley Spoon, which sits at the intersection of food and tech, prioritizes convenience and quality, enabling customers to easily choose from a delicious selection of dishes weekly. With relevancy in mind, the brand plans to leverage Movable Ink technology to delight customers with tailor-made recipe recommendations and hyper-personalized offers across email and mobile—meeting their customers where they are and prefer to engage.

Karan Gupta, Global Head of CRM at Marley Spoon said, "It's crucial for us to hyper-personalize how we communicate according to our subscribers' needs and preferences. In partnership with Movable Ink, our team will be able to further optimize email and mobile channels to deliver scalable and contextually relevant content to our audiences. The joint solution will allow us to continue building personalized campaigns, thus elevating our overall customer experiences."

Matt Lyon, Regional Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Movable Ink said, "We are thrilled to partner with Marley Spoon's ingenious team and power more customer-centric, omnichannel experiences for them in the DACH region and beyond. Today's consumers expect real 1:1 personalization and we are committed to making that a reality for brands across the region."

The news follows a year of record growth for Movable Ink, marked by strong momentum in EMEA. Earlier this year, the company announced it raised $55M in Series D funding, crossed $100M in annual recurring revenue, and acquired Coherent Path, an AI content personalization engine, since rebranded as Da Vinci.

Movable Ink currently has more than 600 employees with 90 across EMEA. The company has operations in the UK, the Nordics, and Benelux, and recently opened its DACH headquarters in Munich to better support the fast-growing customer base in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. To learn more about open roles, visit movableink.com/careers .

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 600 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Learn more at movableink.com .