Marquis Roofing Gives Back With the Annual Roof Giveaway

Marquis Roofing announces the annual upcoming roof giveaway to a local Veteran in need.

Recently, Marquis Roofing announced the upcoming participation in a roof giveaway. Annually, Marquis Roofing selects a local Veteran in need and provides a completely new roof. This generous gift is a way that Marquis Roofing is able to annually show appreciation and bless a local Veteran in need.

The giveaway is one way that Marquis Roofing strives to give back by showing support for the Veterans in the local community. Last year, Marquis Roofing gave a free roof to local Veteran Joe D. Upon receiving the generous gift, the giveaway winner expressed gratitude to Marquis Roofing on Facebook. The winner expressed appreciation for not only the gift but spoke to the company’s workmanship and character:

“I am so grateful and thankful for being the winner of the free roof on the 4th of July drawing. Marquis Roofing and Exterior Design are the best in all their work. They definitely show their appreciation for all that us Veterans do for this country. Thank you for the wonderful gift my friends.”

Set to take place this summer, now is the time to consider Veterans within the community that are deserving of this gift. Keep in mind that anyone can nominate a Veteran. So if there is someone that comes to mind that is a US Veteran, be sure to submit a nomination when the time comes. While nominations are not currently open, please continue to check Marquis Roofing’s Facebook Page for updates regarding this exciting upcoming giveaway. Nominations open late Spring and the live drawing is held in July. Marquis Roofing is incredibly excited to continue the tradition of blessing a Veteran in need this coming summer.

Marquis Roofing: has proudly become the top family-owned New Hampshire roofing company. Founded in 2012, the Marquis family takes pride in placing both the residential and commercial customer experience above all else. With a 25-year labor warranty, customers have peace of mind knowing that if anything goes wrong, the Marquis Roofing warranty ensures the team will fix it for free. Marquis Roofing is CertainTeed and Master Elite certified to provide the ultimate, most dependable results that preserve and enhance structural integrity.

For more information on Marquis Roofing, please visit www.marquisroofing.com or contact the company at (603) 764-7059.

Name: Tom Marquis

Email: Send Email

Organization: Marquis Roofing

Address: 129 Staniels Rd, Loudon, New Hampshire 03307, United States

Website: https://marquisroofing.com

