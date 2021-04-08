Marriott Bonvoy allows Members to get closer to the action with Mumbai Indians for the second year running

Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy experiences from one-on-one virtual engagements with players, a coaching clinic, to autographed memorabilia

Specially designed food and beverage menu inspired by Mumbai Indians available across participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels or home delivered via "Marriott on Wheels"

MUMBAI, India, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful year of creating unforgettable memories for its members, Marriott Bonvoy, the globally awarded loyalty program by Marriott International, announces an exclusive series of experiences in store for Marriott Bonvoy members during the upcoming cricket season for the second year running. As part of its multi-year partnership with Mumbai Indians, Marriott Bonvoy will launch once-in-a-lifetime exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, the program's experiential platform, with players and legends - including the opportunity to travel with members of the team for a holiday getaway.



Marriott Bonvoy will launch exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments(TM) with ‘Mumbai Indians’ allowing members to enjoy experiences like virtual meets, coaching clinics and a holiday getaway with the players.

Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to use their points to bid for fun and exciting experiences for their families including coaching clinics for their kids. In addition, members also have the opportunity to go live on a social media channel with the Mumbai Indians and bid for signed memorabilia. One of the top highlights for members is the chance to bid on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday experience with the Mumbai Indians' players at a Marriott property in India.

As part of this partnership, the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels across the country will roll out the blue carpet in anticipation of the upcoming cricket festivities with themed décor and gastronomic delights inspired by the Mumbai Indians. The special F&B menu themed around the game will be available to order and relish across hotels, or guests also have the option of home deliveries through "Marriott on Wheels". Enhancing the fun quotient, the hotels will also introduce staycation packages allowing guests to cheer for their favourite teams with friends and family amidst the comfort of good food and assured hospitality.

Commenting on the second year of the partnership, Mr. Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, Operations - APEC, Marriott International Inc. said, "The previous year saw members join in the celebration of cricket with much fervour and we are delighted to continue connecting guests with more of what they love. This year, we have further elevated the personalized engagement opportunities for Marriott Bonvoy members with the Mumbai Indians players. From a chance to go live on social media channels with their favourite player to availing of a family getaway with them, the events have been curated to offer unforgettable experiences that come only with a Marriott Bonvoy membership."

Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, "It has been a fulfilling year for us with Marriott Bonvoy. Our multi-year partnership started off last year amidst testing times for the world, aiming to spread smiles across geographies. They have been able to amplify the enriching experiences that we aim to provide our fans through their exciting programme and activations."

Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to directly redeem their points through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ platform to closely feel the euphoria of engaging with their sporting idols and relish the distinctive hospitality across hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program. Enrolment to Marriott Bonvoy is complimentary (a mere 3 click process to follow) via Marriott.com.

As a Loyalty Partner for the Mumbai Indians, the Marriott Bonvoy logo will feature on the upper right side-chest of the Mumbai Indians jersey. Marriott Bonvoy branding will also appear prominently on ground-level perimeter boards, giant screen, and LED Walls for home matches.

