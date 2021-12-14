MARRIOTT BONVOY DRAWS 2021 TO A CLOSE WITH GRATITUDE

Asia Pacific-wide #TravelMakesUsThankful campaign invites everyone to say thank you with positive messages and their best moves

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of 30 hotel brands and award-winning travel program, launches #TravelMakesUsThankful, a gratitude campaign encouraging everyone to savor the good moments, whether big or small, that came out of 2021. Coinciding with the year-end festive season traditionally regarded as a time to take stock and reflect on the year, #TravelMakesUsThankful urges travelers, guests, associates, and netizens alike to express what they're thankful for – whether though messages of gratitude shared over social media, or through a 'gratitude dance' with the aid of a specially-launched Instagram filter and animated dance partner.



#TravelMakesUsThankful campaign invites everyone to say thank you with positive messages and their best moves

Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International said, "While there's no denying the pall cast by the pandemic this past year, it also brought to light many things that we can delight in and be thankful for. Amidst the start-stop border re-openings and closures, we're grateful for the continued trust and confidence our owners, partners and guests have for us. And more importantly, this campaign is a dedication to our hotel associates for their incredible resilience during these turbulent times. #TravelMakesUsThankful is a profound reminder to look forward to better days ahead."

"Our global 'Power of Travel' campaign that launched earlier this year was a reminder on the transformative power of travel. People around the world were invited to join the conversation and connect with one another by sharing their memories of how travel makes them feel to reignite the spirit of travel," said Julie Purser, Vice President, Marketing, Loyalty & Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "We continue to leverage and tell that story as the year comes to a close, highlighting the travels that we miss but yet still are thankful for the many indelible memories."

To take part in #TravelMakesUsThankful, simply

Search for the #TravelMakesUsThankful filter on Instagram stories Follow the dance partner and record the best gratitude dance Post it on Instagram or Facebook as a video post (accounts must be public). Add a caption highlighting reasons for being grateful this year Include hashtags #TravelMakesUsThankful and #MarriottBonvoy

Videos posted on Instagram and Facebook will be featured on digital walls across selected properties in Asia Pacific.

Putting people first has always been at the core of Marriott International and despite another challenging year, our associates rallied together to support one another. Amongst the many initiatives, the company mobilized the Asia Pacific Disaster Relief Fund to support in-need associates across the region. As borders gradually reopen and with economic recovery underway, Marriott International continues is commitment to good travel and supporting communities in which it operates.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.