Marriott Bonvoy Launches New Co-Branded Credit Cards in China with China CITIC Bank

Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Co-branded Credit Cards combine the competitive advantages of a major card company with the reach and choice of the highly-awarded travel program

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, today announced the launch of three Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Co-branded Credit Cards1, providing residents of mainland China with more exclusive benefits and value-added services. Issued by China CITIC Bank and powered by China UnionPay, the three cards, in three distinct levels, offer cardholders a wide array of benefits, including accelerated earning of Marriott Bonvoy points, which can be redeemed for free nights at more than 8,000 properties around the world.



Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Co-branded Credit Cards

"With the Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Co-branded Credit Cards, we are offering the new generation of Chinese travelers easier and more ways to earn Marriott Bonvoy points," said Bart Buiring, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Marriott International Asia Pacific. "Marriott Bonvoy is at the heart of our consumer strategy and our collaboration with China CITIC Bank underscores our hyper-local strategy that focuses on delivering extra value to our members."

"As a travel program encompassing a powerful portfolio of 30 global hotel brands, Marriott Bonvoy aims to provide members with unique and diverse travel experiences," said Lawrence Ng, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Greater China, Marriott International. "By establishing this collaboration with China CITIC Bank, which has deep insights into understanding how Chinese consumers spend, and combining our travel insights of Chinese travelers, we aim to offer a more seamless experience for Cardholders to enjoy Marriott Bonvoy benefits and maximize rewards on their purchases."

"China CITIC Bank is delighted to partner with Marriott Bonvoy to launch the first Marriott Bonvoy credit card in China. Consumers who successfully sign up will not only be automatically enrolled in the Marriott Bonvoy travel program, but will also enjoy a wealth of benefits, including related Marriott Bonvoy Elite status. The new card leverages both companies' strength and rich experience in its respective areas to cater to affluent consumers in China with better travel experiences and financial services." said a representative from the China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center. "Tapping into the tourism industry's recovery, our partnership with Marriott Bonvoy will further inspire travel by providing more benefits and world class financial services for potentially millions of cardholders across China."

Three Cards, Multiple Benefits*

With three distinct card levels—Gold, Platinum and Premium Platinum, the co-branded credit cards are designed to appeal to different types of customers such as millennials, families, and business professionals by offering a wide variety of cardmember benefits.

Upon activating the Marriott Bonvoy ® China CITIC Bank Gold Card , cardholders are automatically awarded Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status and 5 Elite Night Credits, which accelerates members on their pathway to Elite status. There will be additional benefits — earning 2 points for every RMB 18 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases 2 .

, cardholders are automatically awarded Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status and 5 Elite Night Credits, which accelerates members on their pathway to Elite status. There will be additional benefits — earning 2 points for every spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases . Upon activating the Marriott Bonvoy ® China CITIC Bank Platinum Card , cardholders will enjoy Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status, 10 Elite Night Credits and 1 Free Night Award for a stay of up to 12,500 points3. There will be additional benefits — earning 2 points for every RMB 10 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases 2 .

, cardholders will enjoy Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status, 10 Elite Night Credits and 1 Free Night Award for a stay of up to 12,500 points3. There will be additional benefits — earning 2 points for every spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases . Upon activating the Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Premium Platinum Card, cardholders will enjoy automatic Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status, 15 Elite Night Credits and 2 Free Night Awards, each valued at 35,000 points3. Upon spending RMB 500,000 with the Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Premium Platinum Card within a 12-month period after the card activation, cardholders will be awarded Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status and 1 additional Free Night Award for a stay of up to 35,000 points3. There will be additional benefits — earning 3 points for every RMB 10 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases2.

Marriott Bonvoy has rolled out a series of limited time offers, which give cardholders who apply and activate their Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Co-branded Credit Card between June 28 and August 31 2022 the opportunity to earn more bonus points.

Marriott Bonvoy ® China CITIC Bank Gold Card cardholders who spend RMB 10,000 within the first three months of card activation can earn 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points.

cardholders who spend within the first three months of card activation can earn 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points. Marriott Bonvoy ® China CITIC Bank Platinum Card cardholders who spend RMB 20,000 within the first three months of card activation can earn 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points

cardholders who spend within the first three months of card activation can earn 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Premium Platinum Card cardholders who spend RMB 30,000 within the first three months of card activation can choose to accelerate their way to the Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status or earn 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points.

More Ways to Explore

Cardholders can enjoy an exclusive 10% off on the Club Marriott membership fee4, as well as purchases from the Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques website, a prestigious collection of branded online retail stores offering curated, premium and exclusive products from Marriott Bonvoy's hotels to enjoy at home. Cardholders can also enjoy up to 20% dining discounts and receive 10% off best available rate on accommodations at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy in China5 (including all managed hotels and selected franchised hotels). In addition, they can travel with fraud and flight delay insurance to improve their travel experience.

More details about the Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Co-branded Cards are available here.

* View terms and conditions that card benefits associated with each of the three cards and limited time offers, please click here.

About Marriott Bonvoy ®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques website. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center

The China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center manages and operates the credit card business of China CITIC Bank. Based in Shenzhen, the Center first began issuing credit cards in December 2003. It is the national headquarters and the first branch-level franchise institution of China CITIC Bank's credit card business. As of November 1, 2021, the Center has issued in excess of 100 million credit cards, making it one of the leading credit card issuers of joint-stock commercial banks in China.

For more information, please visit our website at https://creditcard.ecitic.com/ or connect with us on Weibo @中信银行信用卡.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank was founded in 1987. It is one of the earliest emerging commercial banks established during China's reform and opening-up and also China's first commercial bank participating in financing at both domestic and international financial markets. A keen contributor to China's economic development, the Bank is renowned at home and abroad for brushing numerous track records in the modern Chinese financial history. In April 2007, the Bank simultaneously listed its A and H shares at the Shanghai Stock Exchange and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Bank has persevered in serving the real economy, engaging in stable healthy business operation and keeping abreast with the times. Thriving through over 30 years' growth and expansion, the Bank has become a financial conglomerate with strong comprehensive competitiveness and powerful brand influence, registering more than RMB8 trillion total assets and nearly 60,000 employees. As at the end of 2021, the Bank had 1,415 outlets in 153 large and medium-sized cities in China.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.citicbank.com/ or follow @中信银行 on weibo.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Co-branded Card Key Features: See Terms and Conditions for details

Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Gold Card

Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status

Annual welcome of 5 Elite Night Credits

Exclusive Hotel Discounts:

10% off on room discount at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy in China when booked directly through Marriott Bonvoy website and app

when booked directly through Marriott Bonvoy website and app 10% off on F&B at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy in China

10% off site-wide on Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques

10% off on Club Marriott membership fee at participating hotels in China

Accelerate points earning through daily spending:

Earn 2 points for every RMB 18 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases 2 .

spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases . Fraud insurance and 4-hour flight delay insurance

Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Platinum Card

Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status

Annual welcome of 10 Elite Night Credits and 1 Free Night Award (Redemption level up to 12,500 points 3 )

) Exclusive Hotel Discounts:

10% off on room discount at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy in China when booked directly through Marriott Bonvoy website and app

when booked directly through Marriott Bonvoy website and app 20% off on F&B at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy in China

0% off site-wide on Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques

10% off on Club Marriott membership fee at participating hotels in China

Accelerate points earning through daily spending:

Earn 2 points for every RMB 10 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases 2 .

spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases . High-valued Fraud Insurance, 4-hour flight delay insurance and aviation accident insurance

Car Roadside Assistance and hospital registration

Up to 4 times airport lounge access or up to 8 times high-speed train station lounge access per year

Marriott Bonvoy® China CITIC Bank Premium Platinum Card

Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status

Annual welcome of 15 Elite Night Credits and 2 Free Night Awards (Redemption level up to 35,000 points each 3 )

) Exclusive Hotel Discounts:

10% off on room discount at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy in China when booked directly through Marriott Bonvoy website and app

when booked directly through Marriott Bonvoy website and app 20% off on F&B at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy in China

10% off site-wide on Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques

10% off on Club Marriott membership fee at participating hotels in China

Accelerate points earning through daily spending:

Earning 3 points for every RMB 10 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases 2 .

spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and 1 point on all other purchases . Milestone Awards: Spend RMB 500,000 within a 12-month period after the card activation and enjoy:

within a 12-month period after the card activation and enjoy: Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status

1 Free Night Award (redemption level up to 35,000 points 3 )

) High-valued Fraud Insurance, 4-hour flight delay insurance and aviation accident insurance

Car Roadside Assistance and hospital registration

Up to 16 times airport lounge access or up to 32 times high-speed train station lounge access per year