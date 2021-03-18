Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio Launches Its 2021 Group and Catering Offer

Aptly named 'The Time Is Now', the timely promotion is available across Marriott Bonvoy's Portfolio of hotels and resorts in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the evolving nature of a global pandemic the Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio is ready to support guests with innovative possibilities for upcoming meetings with flexible terms and offers. The Time Is Now is an invitation for meeting planners to start thinking ahead and begin planning for future events, where a thoughtfully curated physical event can foster connections, build momentum, and create the sense of community most have missed while social distancing.



Marriott Bonvoy launches “The Time is Now” in Asia Pacific to support guests with innovative possibilities for upcoming meetings with flexible terms and offers. The group and meeting offer is now available at Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio of hotels in Singapore, with select participating hotels also offering the additional perk of “Local Delights”, such as specially curated menu items, local themed coffee break and fitness program.

The campaign aptly titled 'Be There. The Time Is Now' reignites the joy of face-to-face meetings and welcomes event planners to transform their ideas into reality, is available in countries of a slightly more relaxed environment, where small meetings and conferences are allowed, keeping in line with governing SOP's. The Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio in Singapore offers client the 'Be There. The Time Is Now' packages across all participating hotels.

The Time Is Now is available for eligible meetings or event bookings between now until 31 December 2021, for meetings and events held by 31 December 2021 at participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels and resorts across Asia Pacific where client may enjoy all of the following benefits:

APAC Continent Perks

Choose from any one of three value-added rewards for every meeting or event booked at participating Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio across Asia Pacific .



- One (1) complimentary delegate for every 10 paying delegates

- One (1) complimentary standard room night for every 15 paid room nights

- 2x Marriott Bonvoy™ points

Country Specific Offer (applicable to all participating hotels in Singapore )

An offering in addition to the APAC Continent Perks with every meeting or event booking. Participating Marriott Bonvoy™ hotels and resorts in Singapore are pleased to offer 'Double Up', where any guest, client and event planner are entitled to add on 1 additional offer from the main APAC Continent Perks.

Local Delights – These delights elevate a meeting and event experience, highlight a hotel/resort's one-of-a-kind hidden gems or unique experiences.

Participating Marriott Bonvoy Hotels in Singapore offering the additional perk of "Local Delights"

The St. Regis Singapore



With over 14,000sqft, each facility is tailored to fit your needs. With seven diverse rooms, every type of meeting is possible. Host engaging brainstorming sessions, industry-leading conferences or company retreats in an original and inspiring setting.



In addition to offering the campaigns 'APAC Continent Perks' and the 'Area Offer', the hotel also offers "Local Delights" where clients may choose the option of local themed morning/afternoon coffee break

JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach



Elevate your conference with almost 180,000sqft of dynamic venues and meeting rooms coupled with professional planning services combined crafted culinary experiences to bring business and social gatherings to life.



In addition to offering the campaigns 'APAC Continent Perks' and the 'Area Offer', the hotel also offers "Local Delights" where clients can choose to enjoy the option of a local themed morning/afternoon coffee break with Teh Tarik .

W Singapore - Sentosa Cove



Enhance any Singapore business experience from ordinary to exhilarating. With 19,500sqft of event space, including eight naturally lit meeting facilities, engage and energize with the unique W Hotels Meetings Setup, including mood music, signature scents and more.



In addition to offering the campaigns 'APAC Continent Perks' and the 'Area Offer', the hotel also offers "Local Delights" where clients can choose to enjoy one of their coffee breaks with our specially curated local delights which includes the choice of 3 options for a unique local themed coffee or Taste of Ws ( Taipei , Bangkok , Osaka ).

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel



Offering 13,000sqft of meeting space clients planning a corporate business conference have access to modern meeting rooms that are complemented by personalized and professional services that will exceed expectations.



In addition to offering the campaigns 'APAC Continent Perks' and the 'Area Offer', the hotel also offers "Local Delights" which includes a Complimentary "local" welcome snack, choice of "local" coffee or tea with milk and an option of a local themed coffee break.

The Westin Singapore



Whether you are planning a meeting, or an event the dedicated planners at The Westin Singapore are sure to make your event effortless. Offering 11,000sqft in event space with 10 meeting rooms, including two ballrooms, the hotel offers versatile venues for a variety of meetings and events.



In addition to offering the campaigns 'APAC Continent Perks' and the 'Area Offer', the hotel also offers "Local Delights" which includes runWestin, the brand and hotels fitness program that ensures you stay fit and active.

Sheraton Towers Singapore



Spanning across approximately 13,400sq ft of prime function space are 13 flexible event venues and rooms that offer natural daylight and are fully equipped and highly configurable to host every event size and needs. Set your mind at ease as the hotels' team of dedicated conference managers that help ensure seamless organization and flawless execution of your event.



In addition to offering the campaigns 'APAC Continent Perks' and the 'Area Offer', the hotel also offers "Local Delights" package which includes a 'Themed Local Delights Coffee Break', where guests may choose to include up to 3 local specialties such as Roti John with Chilli & Mayo, Milo Dinosaur Pudding, Kaya Butter Soft Bun Toast, Crispy Roti Prata with Curry, Chilled Cheng Teng or Fried Black/White Carrot Cake, to their break time.

Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena



With 904sqft of meetings and event space, including an outdoor terrace, the hotel in addition to offering the campaigns 'APAC Continent Perks' and the 'Area Offer', the hotel also offers "Local Delights" which extends to all clients a unique coffee break where clients can select from local favorites such kueh pie tea, chicken satay and siew mai.

Time Is Now Offer is valid from 25 January 2021 – 31 December 2021.

Event must be actualized by 31 December 2021.

For more information about The Time Is Now, kindly visit https://hotel-deals.marriott.com/marriott-bonvoy-events-the-time-is-now-singapore/

