Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio of Resorts in Bali Teams Up with Bali.com to Provide Guests with a Seamless Travel Experience for the Re-Opening of Bali

Warm-Up Vacation made easy as Marriott Bonvoy guests can now book a worry-free travel arrangement all under one platform

BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent announcement of the re-opening of Bali's borders to international travelers, Marriott Bonvoy resorts in Bali, announces a strategic collaboration with Bali.com to elevate travel and quarantine experience for holidaymakers traveling into the island of the gods.



Desa Penglipuran, Bali

"We can identify that travel in this day and age is no longer what it used to be. With so many options on information channels and sources, it can be confusing and time consuming for travelers to navigate through reliable information. That is why, we felt it was important to provide guests with a one click travel solution. This alliance is designed to provide guests with a worry-free seamless booking journey for their mandated quarantine stay with the option of a travel visa packaged together under Marriott's integrated platform," said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President – Indonesia, Marriott International. "We have always been a firm believer on the advancement of travel recovery, and with the re-opening of Bali to international guests, we are excited to work with Bali.com," said Ramesh further.

With the launch of this collaboration, guests will no longer have to spend valuable time researching on different platforms. Together with Bali.com, Marriott Bonvoy members will have credible access to information on the destination.

To provide a worry-free travel experience, selected Marriott Bonvoy resorts in Bali and Bali.com will be offering a one-stop booking journey that includes Warm Up vacation accommodation and express travel visa on Marriott.com, or the destination platform. The express travel visa application process will be facilitated by Bali.com.

Marriott Bonvoy Members will enjoy 10% off the express travel visa application fee should they wish to make their own visa arrangements with Bali.com.

Bali.com is Bali's no.1 domain and the main digital gateway to Bali providing millions of visitors from over 190 countries with reliable information and handpicked services. Visitors can explore all that Bali has to offer and can then make travel planning decisions that allow for a holiday according to their preferences and expectations. The one-stop destination portal highlights the richness of the Balinese culture and promotes a greener and more sustainable future of Bali.

"Bali.com is determined to play a supporting role in facilitating the return of tourists to Bali and Indonesia overall. We had a few million visitors on Bali.com during the pandemic who were looking for information about travel and visa regulations since Indonesia closed its borders in March 2020. The interest in Bali is still strong and people want to come back. We understand the importance during these uncertain times, to provide absolutely reliable information and guide and assist our visitors to take informed choices so they can enjoy a great holiday the moment the opportunity arises to visit Bali again," said Michael Strobel Founder of Bali.com. "Travelers are craving well researched and reliable information and travel partners, that's why we are extremely happy to be part of this campaign and to cooperate with Marriott Bonvoy resorts in Indonesia, in providing travelers a transparent quarantine package and a seamless booking experience that includes the e-visa." added Michael.

In an effort to further enhance travelers experience into the island, more options of hotels offering the Warm-Up Vacation package will be added in phases. Before traveling, guests are encouraged to refer to the latest travel regulations to confirm eligibility to travel and understand vaccination/testing requirements in Bali. Quarantine and travel regulations may be subject to change.

Guests can look forward to a seamless, convenient, worry-free travel and quarantine experience at CHSE-certified Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in Bali including:

Warm-Up Vacation Package at The St. Regis Bali Resort, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua Bali, Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, Sthala, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Ubud Bali: Step aside isolation and make way for Bali warm up vacation as guests are not required to quarantine in their rooms for five days. International guests arriving into Bali are able to enjoy specially reserved indoor and outdoor resort facilities and activities.

In addition to members' perks and benefits, Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy 10% off their express travel visa application fee HERE . Applicable for new and existing Marriott Bonvoy members. To join Marriott Bonvoy for free and to learn more about all the benefits, visit HERE

Once the quarantine is over: Now that the Warm-Up Vacation is over, it's truly time for Bali . With exceptional adventure and curated experiences made just for you, discover firsthand the breadth of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of resorts across the island and what they have to offer.

For more information and to book your stay and express travel visa, visit HERE

For more information about visa services, visit Bali.com HERE

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy encompasses Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands – including the largest collection of luxury properties, award-winning loyalty program, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, online retail shop with 13 branded boutiques, and access to endless experiences – all available through the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll in the loyalty program for free and receive member benefits, visit marriottbonvoy.com and to download the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app, visit mobile-app.marriott.com. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Bali.com

Bali.com is Bali's no.1 domain and the main digital gateway to Bali providing millions of visitors from over 190 countries with reliable information and handpicked services. Visitors can explore all that Bali has to offer and can then take travel planning decisions that allow for a holiday according to their preferences and expectations. The one-stop destination portal highlights furthermore the richness of the Balinese culture and promotes a greener and more sustainable future of Bali.