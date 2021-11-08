Marriott Bonvoy Teams Up with Tennis Australia as Official Hotel Partner for the Australian Open

Hotels in Australia are set to welcome the superstars of tennis from across the globe, including new Marriott Bonvoy Ambassador Ash Barty

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 brands, award-winning travel program, and endless experiences, today announced an exclusive multi-year hotel partnership with Tennis Australia - the governing body for the sport of tennis in Australia and organisers of the Australian Open. In addition, Marriott Bonvoy has appointed Australian tennis player and current women's world number 1, Ash Barty as its ambassador for the Summer of Tennis.



Marriott Bonvoy will be the official hotel partner for the 2022 Australian Open, one of only four global Grand Slam events, as well as official lead-in tournaments.

Marriott Bonvoy will host some of the biggest names in tennis, VIPs and tournament officials across its portfolio of hotels in the country including W Melbourne, The Ritz-Carlton Perth, Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park, Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands, and The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Hobart which is set to open in December 2021.

"We are absolutely delighted to collaborate with Tennis Australia," said Bart Buiring, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Marriott International – Asia Pacific. "We are constantly looking for different ways to engage with our Marriott Bonvoy members. In addition to a portfolio of 30 brands across the globe, partnerships like these allow our members to get closer to the action and enjoy access to unique experiences they are passionate about."

The exclusive partnership will offer Marriott Bonvoy members access to more than 100 unique Marriott Bonvoy MomentsTM including a range of VIP experiences, access to all matches, and Marriott Bonvoy's private hospitality suite. There will also be opportunities to experience exclusive food and wine packages, tennis clinics and events with tennis legends, along with iconic trophy photo opportunities.

"We are delighted to welcome Marriott Bonvoy to the Australian Open partner family," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

"Just as we aim to create memorable moments for our fans as they watch the world's best in action on court, Marriott Bonvoy provides unforgettable experiences for their guests across an unrivalled portfolio of hotels. We look forward to working closely with them to deliver five-star service to our fans, our players and their support teams throughout the summer."

Marriott Bonvoy Members will be able to redeem points on the purchase of Marriott Bonvoy packages and Moments, which give members exclusive access to money-can't-buy events and experiences like concerts, sporting events and culinary experiences. During the Summer of Tennis, Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to access benefits during their stay including room upgrades, food and beverage and hotel services. Packages will be available via Marriott Bonvoy Moments from 25th November.

"I'm excited to be partnering with Marriott Bonvoy and looking forward to welcoming all my tennis friends, fans and the world's media to my home country during the Australian Open and showing them what true Aussie hospitality is about," said Ash Barty.

Marriott Bonvoy properties across the country will also be offering exclusive hotel rates and packages at a range of properties including W Melbourne, The Westin Melbourne, Four Points by Sheraton Melbourne among others. Packages start from $279 and include breakfast.

About the Australian Open

The Australian Open is the biggest sports and entertainment event in the world in January. Staged at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, the AO is the first of the four Grand Slam tennis events held each year, preceding the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Tennis Australia promotes tennis participation, facilitates player development, stages local and international events and invests in facilities and programs to grow the sport across Australia.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.