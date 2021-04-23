Marriott Bonvoy(TM), the Official Hospitality Partner to La Clique Is All Set to engage its Members with Immersive Moments and Special Staycation Offers

Members of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's Travel Program can look forward to over 20 exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ , while all ticket holders can avail up to 20% savings on staycations at participating hotels.

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, is proud to be the Official Hospitality Partner for La Clique. As Official Hospitality Partner, Marriott Bonvoy members will be able enjoy exclusive savings and redeem their points for exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments that will bring them closer to the action with over 20 exclusive packages available.



The Olivier award-winning cabaret circus is set to debut in Singapore on 29thMay 2021 with a collection of spectacular shows and an international cast of exceptional artists. La Clique will be the first long-running production to take the stage in Singapore since the circuit breaker started in April of last year.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments is a program where members can use points to redeem or bid on 'One-of-a-kind' experiences, that gives members exclusive access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more.

The highlight offering is five ultimate show-and-stay packages at The St. Regis Singapore on the opening night of the show on 29thMay 2021. This exclusive experience includes:

A one-night stay in the luxurious Caroline Astor Suite , with breakfast for two

, with breakfast for two Two VIP (Zone 1) tickets to the opening night of the La Clique show

Afternoon Tea for two adults, at Brasserie Les Saveurs

Two signature cocktails at Astor Bar

Two-way luxury car transfer before and after the show

In-room, assorted amenity of Salmon blini, Champagne and a cheese platter, after show

To top off the La Clique experience, ticket holders to the show can also enjoy savings of up to 20% on stays at participating Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels in Singapore, for stays from now until 18thJuly 2021. This offer is valid on staycation at our participating hotels across the island such as W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, where guests may choose to live it up amidst the lush greenery and lively coastal setting of Sentosa, or experience moments of brilliance in the heart of Orchard Road at the iconic Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel. Alternatively, guests can choose a retreat in the vibrant Marina Bay area at The Westin Singapore which offers the perfect location to visit The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, or stroll through Gardens by the Bay. In addition, the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach also offers unrivalled luxury in downtown Singapore city centre.

"We are thrilled to be the Official Hospitality Partner of the Olivier award-winning La Clique's debut in Singapore. Marriott Bonvoy is constantly looking for ways to enhance our programme offerings and provide our members with exclusive experiences. After what was a difficult year for the travel industry, La Clique truly is the perfect partner to bring back Marriott Bonvoy™ Moments to Singapore, giving our members more ways to redeem their points for experiences they are most passionate about, and inspire travel for when they will be able travel again," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International.

"With Singapore gradually opening to events, our partnership with La Clique extends Marriott Bonvoy's belief in connecting members to what they love, inspiring them to see and do more", said Rivero Delgado, Area Vice President, Singapore, Malaysia and the Maldives, Marriott International, Asia Pacific (excluding China). We look forward to having our members in Singapore be out and about and enjoying the spectacles of the Olivier award-winning La Clique."

In addition to the partnership with La Clique, Marriott Bonvoy will host an exciting and engaging social media contest via its Marriott Bonvoy Asia Facebook channel, where guests stand a chance to win tickets to the show on 10thJuly 2021. More information will be shared via the official Facebook page and hotels' social media accounts soon.

To learn more about our participating hotels, please visit https://hotel-deals.marriott.com/marriott-bonvoy-la-clique-singapore/

For more information on these Marriott Bonvoy™ Moments, please visit this link

