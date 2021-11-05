Marriott International Appoints New Global Development Leadership in Asia Pacific and Greater China

New leadership focused on advancing the growth trajectory of Marriott International's portfolio within the region

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) recently announced the appointments of two Chief Development Officers to support its expansion plans in Asia Pacific. Effective January 1, 2022, Shawn Hill will take on the role of Chief Development Officer for Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China) and Gavin Yu will become the Chief Development Officer for Greater China. These announcements follow the recent announcement that Paul Foskey, the outgoing Chief Development Officer for Asia Pacific, will retire in May 2022. The newly created roles will ensure that both Greater China and the rest of Asia Pacific receive dedicated leadership and focus as the company continues to expand its footprint across the region.



Shawn Hill will take on the role of Chief Development Officer for Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China) at Marriott International.



Gavin Yu will take on the role of Chief Development Officer for Greater China at Marriott International.

"With Shawn at the helm of our development team, we are well-positioned to harness the next wave of growth in the region," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International. "Shawn brings invaluable expertise in hotel development with a proven track record of operational excellence. We have the utmost confidence that he will put us in good stead to capture this dynamic region's potential as we continue to navigate forward."

Mr. Hill brings 16 years of experience in development leadership roles and has been with Marriott International since 1997. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Hotel Development – Asia Pacific where he was instrumental in expanding Marriott International's presence in Japan and positioning Marriott as the hotel chain with the most brand offerings in the country. Mr. Hill began his Marriott career as a senior project accountant in the Architecture and Construction department. In 1999, he transitioned to the Lodging Finance department and later moved to Global Asset Management before joining the Asia Pacific development organization. Mr. Hill received his MBA in Finance from the University of Maryland and his B.S. in Accounting from Oral Roberts University.

"Gavin has been instrumental in driving growth and introducing new brands to the Greater China market," said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. "We are confident that Gavin's experience combined with his strong relationship with our owner and franchise communities will help to further advance our footprint in this market."

Mr. Yu most recently served as Senior Vice President, Hotel Development – China. A 13-year veteran of the company, Mr. Yu played a key role in establishing China's upper-midscale growth strategy, including leading China's franchise platform for Fairfield Inn and Moxy. Mr. Yu began his career with the company as a Director in Development. In 2013, he became a Vice President in Development where he established the company's Shanghai Development Office. Mr. Yu received his degree in Chinese Literature from Zhejiang University.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to our growth plans and prospects; future expansion; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the availability and distribution of effective vaccines or treatments; the pandemic's short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting, banning, or cautioning against travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of the pandemic's impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and any dislocations in recovery as a result of resurgences of the pandemic; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; the impacts of our employee furloughs and reduced work week schedules, our voluntary transition program and our other restructuring activities; competitive conditions in the lodging industry and in the labor market; relationships with customers and property owners; and the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Links :

https://www.marriott.com/