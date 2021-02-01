Marriott International Celebrates Another Stellar Year in Fine Dining with Five Restaurants Awarded a Total of Eight Stars in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021

Prestigious Culinary Guide Recognizes L'Envol, Rùn, Tin Lung Heen, Tosca di Angelo, Lai Heen and - for the first time - Man Ho As Among The Best of Asia's Fine Dining Destinations

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International Luxury hotels in Hong Kong and Macau are celebrating a stellar year in fine dining, with restaurants at its properties – L'Envol, Rùn, Tin Lung Heen, Tosca di Angelo, Lai Heen and Man Ho – awarded a total of eight MICHELIN Stars in the 2021 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau. L'Envol at The St. Regis Hong Kong has added one more MICHELIN star to its collection, and Man Ho at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong celebrates its inaugural star this year.



Winning its second MICHELIN Star this year, contemporary French restaurant L’Envol of The St. Regis Hong Kong offers inspired, inventive interpretations of French haute cuisine.



The signature Chinese restaurant Man Ho at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong received its inaugural MICHELIN star this year, offering authentic yet contemporary approaches to classic Chinese cuisine.



Sitting on top of The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong on the 102nd floor, Tin Lung Heen received its two MICHELIN Stars for the ninth consecutive year.

"We are honoured that the excellence of our culinary and service standards has once again been recognized by The MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021," said Michael Malik, Senior Vice President Operations, Greater China, Marriott International. "Food and beverage have been at the heart of Marriott International's hospitality ever since its founding. Despite the challenges posed by travel restrictions in this past year, we are very happy that these principles have been expressed and upheld by the amazing Food and Beverage teams at our hotels. We are very proud of them for their outstanding achievements, and well-deserved awards."

L'Envol Accoladed With Second MICHELIN Star, Rùn Retains Its One Star

Contemporary French restaurant L'Envol of The St. Regis Hong Kong has been awarded its second MICHELIN Star this year. Since opening its doors in 2019, the restaurant was recognized for its inspired, inventive interpretations of French haute cuisine, under the guidance of its Culinary Director, Chef Olivier Elzer and his team. The restaurant's signature items include L'oursin d'Hokkaido (Hokkaido sea urchins, gamberoni prawns and fennel) and Gros Grain Oscietre Kaviari (Brittany razor clams "a la mariniere"). The L'Envol wine list has a selection of 100 different champagnes, and over 15 fine cheese cheeses from France.

Also at The St. Regis Hong Kong, signature Cantonese restaurant Rùn retains its MICHELIN Star. Helmed by Executive Chinese Chef Hung Chi-Kwong, Rùn takes classic Cantonese cuisine and elevates it to sublime new heights. The Tea Pavilion-inspired restaurant's signature dishes include Wagyu Beef Puffs in Black Pepper Sauce, Double-boiled Abalone Soup with Kelp and Steamed Whole Blue Lobster with Pickle Chili. Restaurant Manager Kezia Chan is also an accredited Tea Master, and uses her wealth of tea knowledge to enhance each guest's dining experience.

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant Celebrates First MICHELIN Star

At JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, signature Chinese restaurant Man Ho received its inaugural MICHELIN Star this year, following an extensive refurbishment which unveiled a sophisticated interior inspired by a Chinese garden for the restaurant. Under the leadership of its Executive Chinese Chef Jayson Tang, Man Ho will continue to offer authentic yet contemporary approaches to classic Chinese cuisine, translating original flavors and fresh ingredients into modern interpretations of traditional favorites. Signature dishes include honey-glazed barbecued Iberico pork loin and pan-fried fish maw in almond milk chicken broth.

Tin Ling Heen and Tosca di Angelo Awarded MICHELIN Victories For Ninth and Eighth Consecutive Years Respectively

Tin Lung Heen with stunning panoramas on the 102nd floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong retains its two MICHELIN Stars for an incredible ninth consecutive year, for its Cantonese cuisine curated by its Chef de Cuisine Paul Lau, highly regarded at one of the top Cantonese chefs in Hong Kong. The restaurant continues to present innovative menus that respect traditional cooking methods and techniques, with signature dishes that include Barbecued Iberian Pork with Honey, Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Fish Maw in Baby Coconut and Steamed Crab Claw with Egg White and Hua Diao Wine.

Overlooking sweeping views of Hong Kong, the hotel's Italian restaurant Tosca di Angelo also celebrates its eighth consecutive year as a MICHELIN-starred restaurant, retaining its prestigious one MICHELIN Star status. Chef Angelo Aglianó, Director of Tosca di Angelo, draws proud inspiration from his roots as the son of a Sicilian fisherman to curate some of the finest Italian cuisine in Asia-Pacific. Dishes at Tosca di Angelo look deceptively simple but their sophistication and refinement shine through on the palate. Chef Angelo's Spaghetti Mancini is a must-try, while his modern take on rum babà is worthy of special mention by the 2021 MICHELIN Guide. The wine list at Tosca di Angleo offers top-tier Italian labels by the glass.

Lai Heen Commemorates Fifth Consecutive Year As A MICHELIN-Starred Dining Destination

The highest Chinese restaurant in Macau, Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau has earned its illustrious MICHELIN Star for the fifth consecutive year, testament to its reputation as one of Macau's most celebrated spots for fine dining. Headed up by its Executive Chinese Chef Jackie Ho, Lai Heen excels with its contemporary touches to classic Cantonese cuisine. Delicacies on its current seasonal menu include Double-boiled French Francolin with Fish Maw and Conpoy, Sautéed Korean Beef with Pearl Onion, Steamed Lobster Fillet with Egg White and Japanese Shrimp Roe Paste and Barbecued Pork with Foie Gras in Honey Sauce.

