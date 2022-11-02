MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL CLINCHES THREE INDUSTRY AWARDS IN ASIA PACIFIC

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International in Asia Pacific today announced that it has been recognized by three prestigious industry awards - Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards 2022 (Best Hotel Loyalty Programme - Marriott Bonvoy), M&C Asia Stella Awards (Best Sustainable Hotel Chain - Marriott International Asia Pacific), and TTG Travel Awards 2022 (Best Global Hotel Chain - Marriott International).

"We are delighted to receive these industry awards, each one in recognition of our efforts and commitment to leading and shaping the future of travel. This is only made possible by the dedication and support of our associates, guests, owners, and partners," highlighted Rajeev Menon, President - Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International. "With travel gradually returning, we look forward to delivering exceptional guest experiences for travelers as they return to stay with us."

All three awards are conducted by independent industry organizations and winners were selected through votes cast by industry stakeholders and consumers. Collectively, the awards recognized the areas of focus for the company - Marriott Bonvoy, Serve 360 and exceptional guest experiences.

Enabling transformative travel experiences through Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program offer guests the opportunity to unlock transformative, eye-opening experiences across 30 extraordinary brands in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards.

With the resumption of flights and large-scale events in the region, Marriott Bonvoy continues to inspire travel and strengthen relationships with close to 60 million members across the region by doubling down on experiential offerings to engage and reconnect with guests. Marriott Bonvoy members can access once-in-lifetime, bucket-list experiences, such as the upcoming Melbourne Cup 2022 , Manish Malhotra X Diwali with Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels and more. At the recent Singapore Grand Prix 2022, more than 13 million points were redeemed for exclusive experiences, with Marriott Bonvoy members getting up-close-and-personal with personnel and drivers from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.

Doing good in every direction with Serve 360

Launched in 2017, the Serve 360 platform is a critical framework developed to help guide and track Marriott International's sustainability and social impact efforts through 2025. It is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and outlines four priority areas with its own set of 2025 goals .

As part of its commitment to climate action, Marriott International announced its ambition to reach net zero no later than 2050. This is the latest step in the company's sustainability journey, and guests and customers will see enhanced focus on existing sustainability efforts such as single-use plastic reduction, eco-friendly alternatives, resource-efficient operations, food waste reduction programs, and more.

As travelers become more impact-oriented and purpose-driven, Marriott International's Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy program gives them the opportunity to make a positive impact wherever they go. Available at close to 100 hotels in Asia Pacific, guests can contribute to the environment or local communities through purpose-driven experiences across three key pillars: Environmental Protection, Community Engagement and Marine Conservation.

Delivering exceptional guest experiences through distinct global brands

Marriott International continues to push boundaries and curate more distinct and inspiring brand experiences. The Ritz-Carlton Club's elevated experience recently launched in 13 hotels in Mainland China offering a private sanctuary of unique indulgences, curated culinary journeys and thoughtful encounters for luxury business and leisure guests. These experiences will soon be available across hotels in Asia Pacific.

As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. The brand unveils its new vision in APAC and continues to build momentum for its transformation journey around the region. The new global brand vision features an intuitive and holistic experience with spaces for guests to connect, be productive, feel connected to the local community as well as seamless technology integration and an elevated food and beverage philosophy.

Guests in Asia Pacific can also experience the "Moxy Universe, Play Beyond" augmented reality experience across 12 Moxy hotels in the region, allowing visitors to fully immerse in Moxy's "Play On" experiences.

As one of the largest hospitality groups in the world with over 30 leading global brands, the recent awards by independent industry organizations in Asia Pacific reaffirm Marriott International's position as a global industry leader in hospitality and highlight its mission to delivering exceptional experiences through its loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy; shaping the future of travel through responsible and sustainable practices and finally, an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

