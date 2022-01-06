MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL CONTINUES TO EXPAND FOOTPRINT IN MALAYSIA WITH THE INTRODUCTION OF THE LE MÉRIDIEN BRAND TO PENANG

Le Méridien Penang Airport is expected to mark the brand's fifth property in the country by end of 2026

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Rackson Hospitality Sdn. Bhd to bring the Paris-born Le Méridien brand to Penang, the 'Pearl of The Orient'. As part of the Penang Gateway development, the 200-room Le Méridien Penang Airport will be strategically located by the Penang International Airport and will be part of a mixed-use development that will also comprise of an independent residential tower, medical center, commercial, and retail space. The hotel construction is due to commence by mid-2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.



Le Méridien Penang Airport

"We are thrilled to work with Rackson Hospitality Sdn. Bhd to bring the Le Méridien brand to Penang," said Rivero Delgado, Marriott International's Area Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia, and The Maldives. "This signing underscores Marriott International's commitment to further growing its footprint across Malaysia. We are confident that Le Méridien Penang Airport will enhance the hospitality offering on the island and will inspire travellers to explore the world in style, savour the good life and enjoy experiences that offer something more than meets the eye."

Known for its famous soft sandy beaches, art, architecture and fondly regarded as the food capital of Malaysia, Penang is a melting pot of cultures and holds the status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located on the main Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah road, the Le Méridien Penang Airport will feature a sky bridge connecting guests directly to the adjacent shopping mall. The new hotel will also offer guests convenient access to Bayan Lepas industrial areas and Georgetown, which are just a 15- and 25-minutes' drive away.

"We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious brand. This means a lot to us and represents a big leap forward for an up-and-coming developer like us. The hotel building façade will stand out prominently with its interesting design elements. It will be almost impossible for business clientele and holidaymakers, both local and international, to miss this landmark upon touching down at the airport. Upon completion of Penang Gateway, I believe it has the potential to become an accessible iconic landmark in the heart of Bayan Lepas that will raise the economic and architectural standards of the city," said Mr. Kelvin Lor, CEO for Rackson Group.

Designed by SA Architects Malaysia, Le Méridien Penang Airport's distinct timeless chic Mid-Century design is inspired by the brand's roots in the glamorous halcyon days of travel, something that permeates throughout the Le Méridien experience. The property is slated to feature the brand's signature Le Méridien Hub, a modern reinterpretation of the traditional hotel lobby for guests to gather, socialize and simply savour the moment. The hotel is anticipated to offer 186 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and 14 suites, including a 2000sqft Presidential Suite. An eclectic mix of dining options can also be expected, including an all-day dining restaurant offering a blend of modern European and Asian buffet, a specialty restaurant, a café with fresh bakes and the brand's signature Latitude Bar. Plans also call for a Club Lounge, fitness facilities, a pool area with a sundeck and 7000sqft of comfortable meeting and event spaces.

About Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

Born in 1960's Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With over 100 hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories, spanning from Mauritius to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, Le Méridien's engaging mid-century designed spaces coupled with chic signature programmes put a playful twist on art, coffee, sparkling cocktails, summer, family, and inspire creative-minded travellers to explore the world in style. Stay connected to Le Méridien on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Rackson Group

Incorporated in 2018, Rackson Group is an emerging innovative developer that specialises in integrated mixed developments with well-planned infrastructure. It prides itself with a strong leadership of four high-profile company directors who have carved their names in the industry with their vast experience and expertise in various disciplines.

The Group marks its major foray into the Malaysia real estate industry with the Penang Gateway @ Penang Airport that is set to be the future pulse of Penang. Spanning 7.17 acres, the meticulously crafted development in Bayan Lepas with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM1.5bil will be completed in phases

It will feature the five-star Le Meridien Hotel, a designated office tower, serviced suites, serviced and wellness apartments and a wellness centre with future-forward technology and care. The urban development is also seamlessly connected to the impending future Light Rail Transit (LRT) station of Penang International Airport, Mitsui Outlet Park and Penang International Airport via a link bridge.

The upcoming prime address of Penang is also just a short drive away from the Silicon Valley of the East (Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone) and the Second Penang bridge, ticking the boxes of a strategic location of choice.