Marriott International in Indonesia Signs MoU with the Bank of Indonesia to Support Tourism Recovery in Bali

Agreement will support local Balinese agricultural and fishing industries as part of the #ByBaliForBali campaign, while strengthening Marriott International's commitment to locally source 50% of its produce by the end of 2025

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of local enterprises and tourism recovery in Bali, Marriott International in Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Indonesia on 30 November 2021. The MoU will create collaboration between Marriott International in Indonesia and two leading food supply chain companies, Perusahaan Umum Daerah Dharma Santhika Tabanan and UD Aditya Poultry Shop, to support the local Balinese agricultural and fishing industries. Led by the Bali Province Representative Office of Bank Indonesia and the Governor of Bali, the Regent of Tabanan and the Regent of Bangli, the collaboration is part of the #ByBaliForBali campaign to facilitate joint efforts between businesses for Bali's economic recovery program.



Marriott International in Indonesia signed agreement with Bank of Indonesia to support tourism recovery in Bali

"This collaboration with the Bank of Indonesia is an important step towards supporting tourism recovery in Bali. We are deeply committed to supporting Bali's farming and fishing communities and reducing our carbon footprint by sourcing more produce locally. We are looking to make a positive and lasting impact wherever we do business and are always exploring more ways to serve the people and places our hotels operate," said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President – Indonesia, Marriott International.

The #ByBaliForBali campaign will be rolled out in stages. The collaboration commenced with two of the leading local companies and come early 2022, guests can look forward to an exquisite food pairing experience at The St. Regis Bali, designed in partnership with Arak Bali, a beloved local artisan alcohol maker. The food pairing experience will feature signature dishes made from locally sourced agricultural produce, carefully curated by the hotel's Balinese chef, and bespoke cocktails inspired by Arak Bali."

"This cooperation is inseparable from the Bali Governor Regulation No. 99 of 2018, where every business actor is obliged to prioritize the use of agricultural products, fisheries and local Balinese industries in their business activities. The Bank of Indonesia took the initiative to synergize various business actors in Bali to encourage the use of local Balinese micro, small and medium enterprises (UMKM) products which in turn will provide a greater multiplier effect for the Balinese economy," said Trisno Nugroho, Head of Bank Indonesia Representative Office for the Province of Bali.

"I truly appreciate the steps taken by the Bank of Indonesia to accelerate the economic recovery in Bali. The addition of Marriott International's commitment shines a spotlight on many local commodities with potential. It is my hope that this cooperation agreement will not just stop at the signing ceremony but will continue to the transaction stage and encourage industry leaders to jointly use Bali's local UMKM products," Wayan Koster, Governor of Bali, concluded.

In support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this announcement aligns with the company's sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, which guides Marriott's commitment to help take on the world's most pressing social, environmental, and economic issues, delivering value for associates, customers, owners, the environment, and communities around the world. It also builds on the company's core value to Serve Our World and long-standing history of embedding sustainability throughout its business strategy, operations and value chain as Marriott continues to prioritize efforts to serve its communities, the planet, and people worldwide.

