Marriott International Introduces New Website In Bahasa Indonesia For Domestic Travelers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International proudly introduces the launch of its new local language website in Bahasa Indonesia, as part of its 'hyper-local' strategy and commitment to personalized experiences. Marriott International today announced the launch of its new dedicated local language website that allow travelers to search and book for their stays across 7,900 global properties in Bahasa Indonesia. Through this launch, guests from Indonesia can make reservations and payments seamlessly on the newly released website, and experience traveling in various exotic destinations while accompanied by the best facilities served by Marriott International portfolio of hotels and resorts.



With spectacular scenery, charming culture, and the friendliness of its people, Indonesia has become one of the most sought-after holiday destinations. Not only among international visitors, but also amongst domestic travelers. Marriott International invites guests from all-over the nation to explore the beauty of Indonesia with a selection of the finest stays, services, and facilities Marriott International has to offer.

Over the years, domestic tourism has become one of the key sources of demand for Marriott International and its various hotel portfolios. This trend is increasingly seen over the past 18 months, given the enactment of travel restrictions carried out nationally. "With this launch, we hope to further accommodate our guests in Indonesia to plan their dream getaway, accelerate Indonesia's tourism and economic recovery," said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President – Indonesia, Marriott International.

Southeast Asia is home to many important, rapidly emerging travel markets, as youthful populations, rising affluence, and greater connectivity drive demand and allow the local community to make new discoveries. With more than 19 brands and 58 properties across Indonesia, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of hotel brands and highly awarded travel program is the ideal option for Indonesian travelers seeking stays that blend the warmth and charm of local hospitality with world-class facilities and services. From an alluring, bustling stay in the city, cultural exploration coupled with the sublime beauty of Indonesia's heritage, to idyllic island retreats surrounded by clear sparkling waters and white sandy beaches, Marriott International's portfolio of hotels and resorts caters to every traveler's needs.

"Marriott International has a significant footprint in some of the country's most renowned destinations such as Bali, Belitung, Surabaya and Yogyakarta. By providing a complete booking journey in Bahasa, we are excited to be able to elevate our customers' traveling experience to a whole new level and connect our guests to a plethora of beautiful places in the Indonesian archipelago and beyond," concluded Ramesh.

Marriott Bonvoy encompasses Marriott International's 30 iconic brands, award-winning loyalty program and experiences. Whilst Marriott Bonvoy offers a great range of perks such as points and benefits for its members, it is more than just a loyalty program - it is an aspirational travel program for those who are passionate about pursuing great experiences and global travel.

For those who are not members of Marriott Bonvoy but want to take advantage of the members' perks, Marriott Bonvoy is free and easy to join. Visit HERE to learn more and join today. The website is now live for all guests. To explore Marriott International new Indonesia website, please visit https://www.marriott.com/id/default.mi#

