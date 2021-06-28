Marriott International Opens 70th Property in Japan

With 18 Exceptional Brands in 21 Prefectures, Marriott International Leads with Brand Offerings in the Country.

TOKYO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International today celebrates another milestone in Japan with the opening of the company's 70th property in the country, Aloft Osaka Dojima. With this opening, Marriott International continues its solid growth in Japan as the hotel chain with the most brand offerings. The company has 70 properties across 18 brands in 21 prefectures including major cities such as Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, as well as other lesser known gems like Tochigi, Gifu and Wakayama. With a pipeline of over 30 additional hotels, including three hotels expected to open later this year, the portfolio is poised for continued growth in Japan.



This summer, the opening of Japan’s fourth Moxy Hotel, Moxy Kyoto Nijo is expected to add a stylishly playful twist to Kyoto’s bar and social scene, celebrating youthful nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all.

"Expanding our presence and bringing more brands and experiences to Japan has been a priority for us," said Rajeev Menon, President, Marriott International Asia-Pacific (excluding Greater China). "We remain confident in the future of travel and look forward to welcoming both domestic and international guests with new and exciting travel choices when they are able to travel again."

Select-Service and Collection Brands Continue to Grow in Japan

The opening of Aloft Osaka Dojima, Marriott International's 70th property in Japan, is emblematic of its select-service brand category growth in the country, with the number of open hotels nearly tripling since 2019. The brands in the category such as Fairfield by Marriott, Courtyard, Aloft Hotels, Moxy Hotels to name a few, offer distinct value for travelers with streamlined services and amenities, paired with casual, convenient dining options and warm hospitality – all at an approachable price point. The new Aloft property is centrally located at the crossroads of entertainment, shopping, dining and business in Osaka. In addition to vibrant urban centers, many of the select-service hotels are opening in Japan's lesser known areas and expected to offer easy and comfortable stays for travelers exploring less traveled, yet attractive locations.



The "Michi-no-eki" portfolio – which now comprises thirteen Fairfield by Marriott hotels in prime locations near roadside rest stations in Japan – is a key driver of growth in the select service category in the country. Earlier in 2021, five Fairfield by Marriott hotels opened across picture-perfect destinations including Odai in Mie, Minamiyamashiro in Kyoto, Nikko in Tochigi, Kushimoto in Wakayama, and Susami in Wakayama. Later this year, an additional new Fairfield by Marriott hotel is slated to open with the arrival of Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Takayama Shokawa. The new hotels are situated close to national parks and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, providing guests a gateway to secluded destinations and local gems across the country.



This summer, the highly anticipated opening of Japan's fourth Moxy Hotel, Moxy Kyoto Nijo is expected to add a stylishly playful twist to Kyoto's bar and social scene, celebrating youthful nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all. Located in the Kyoto Nijo historic district near the World Heritage site of Nijo Castle, it is set to be a buzzing new location to play and explore.

The recently opened Hiyori Chapter Kyoto, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is the Tribute Portfolio brand's second property in the country, and welcomes guests from near and far to craft their own story and live like a local on a journey of exploration in picturesque Kyoto.

Luxury Brands Continue Remarkable Momentum in 2021 and Beyond

Earlier this year Marriott International celebrated the opening of Japan's very first W hotel with the arrival of W Osaka, which brought the brand's singularly bold attitude and a playground of new possibilities to the city's already-vibrant hospitality scene.



The iconic lifestyle luxury brand EDITION will further expand with the expected opening of The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza later this year. The hotel is slated to be the second EDITION property in Japan following The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon, which opened in 2020.



"We are gratified to see the strong growth of Marriott International in Japan, and appreciate the confidence of our owners and franchisees in our vision for the future of hospitality in the country," said Karl Hudson, Area Vice President, Japan and Guam, Marriott International. "Like us, our owners believe that the future of travel lies in providing what travelers truly want, based on lifestyles, interests and preferences. Marriott's strong and differentiated portfolio of brands cater to the individual requirements of travelers, and this is how our guests know they can count on us to provide what they want, wherever they may travel to."



With today's announcement, Marriott International is well-positioned in Japan with 70 hotels across 18 distinct brands, aimed at serving differentiated experiences across traveler segments. The brands currently operating in Japan include: JW Marriott, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton and Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, and EDITION in the luxury segment; Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio, and Renaissance in the premium segment; Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Fairfield by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels in the select service segment.



