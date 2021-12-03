Marriott International Signs Agreement with Kyushu Railway Company to Bring the Marriott Hotels Brand to Nagasaki

Expected to open in 2023, Nagasaki Marriott Hotel is set to anticipate the needs of modern travelers with spaces designed for inspiration and reflection.

TOKYO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International Inc. today announced the signing of an agreement with Kyushu Railway Company to debut the company's signature brand – Marriott Hotels – in Nagasaki, Japan. Once opened, Nagasaki Marriott will mark the first Marriott International hotel in the major port city of Nagasaki. The new 200 room hotel will be part of a 13-storey mixed-use development adjacent to the AMU shopping complex and is expected to open in 2023.



Nagasaki Marriott Hotel Rendering

Nagasaki is an established tourism destination, known for its historic Atomic Bomb Museum and various UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites including Oura Cathedral, Glover Garden and Hashima Island (Battleship Island). Located along National Route 202 at Onouemachi, Nagasaki Marriott Hotel will be directly connected to the new Nagasaki Station making it convenient for guests to access all areas of the city and beyond.

"We are delighted to be working with Kyushu Railway Company to open the first Marriott International hotel in Nagasaki," said Karl Hudson, Area Vice President, Japan, and Guam, Marriott International. "This signing further underscores Marriott International's commitment to expand its presence in Japan and we look forward to providing travelers with more opportunities to create inspiring connections and moments of self-discovery while traveling in Japan."

Each Marriott Hotel is thoughtfully-designed with aesthetically pleasing spaces that will allow guests the space to work, relax, and be inspired. The Greatroom, Marriott Hotels' signature modern and comfortable lobby space, will welcome guests with everything they need from day to night. Each of the 200 guest rooms and suites is expected to be spacious and sophisticated with premium in-room amenities. The hotel will also feature several distinct culinary dining outlets, including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty Japanese restaurant, and a lobby bar. Also available is the brand's signature M Club executive lounge – an exclusive area reserved for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members to relax, work and dine. Additional facilities include a fitness center and a customizable function room for business or social gatherings.

"We are very pleased to be working with Marriott International to open the first Marriott International hotel in Nagasaki," said Toshihiko Aoyagi, President of Kyushu Railway Company. "Nagasaki is fast growing as an important business and leisure destination for both domestic and international travelers. We are looking forward to welcoming our guests, and offering them unparalleled international standards of hospitality and service with the opening of the new Nagasaki Marriott Hotel in 2023."

Nagasaki Marriott Hotel is expected to mark the first Marriott International property in Nagasaki, and the ninth hotel under the Marriott Hotels brand to enter Japan, adding to the company's rapidly-expanding portfolio of more than 70 hotels in Japan.

About Kyushu Railway Company

Kyushu Railway Co. engages in the provision of transportation services with its commuter railway systems. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Construction, Real Estate and Hotel, Distribution and Restaurant, and Others. The Transportation segment covers the railway, bus, and ship operations. The Construction segment handles general construction, vehicle machinery and equipment fabrication, and electrical works. The Real Estate and Hotel segment deals with real estate leasing and sales as well as hotel business. The Distribution and Restaurant segment manages retail, restaurant, and agriculture businesses. The Others segment includes rental and construction machinery sales activities. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Fukuoka, Japan.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.jrkyushu.co.jp/company/ir_eng/

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Marriott Hotels®

With over 590 hotels and resorts in more than 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay, helping to relax, clear minds, stimulate new ideas, and anticipate travelers' needs, leaving them inspired to reach their full potential. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style & design and technology. To learn more, visit www.MarriottHotels.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.