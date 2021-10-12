Marriott International Signs Agreement with Masterise Homes to Introduce The Ritz-Carlton Residences to Hanoi

Branded residential project in Vietnam is expected to open in late 2023

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriot International today announced the signing of an agreement for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi, a standalone luxury branded residential project in Vietnam, slated to open in late 2023.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi will be situated in the heart of the prestigious Hoan Kiem District, along the popular Hang Bai Road and near Hoan Kiem Lake, one of the city's most beloved landmarks. The anticipated 104-unit branded residences will feature one-bedroom Premier, two-bedroom Classic and three-bedroom Presidential residences, to suit each resident's needs and preferences.

The agreement leverages the long-term strategic relationship between Masterise Homes and Marriott International, combining the expertise of a pioneer in luxury real estate products and services in Vietnam and the global hotel management company. The project expects to feature award-winning architects, designers, and project management consultants. Once completed, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi is slated to be the fifth The Ritz-Carlton branded residence in Asia Pacific.

On this occasion, Jason Turnbull, Deputy Managing Director cum CFO Masterise Homes commented, "We are proud to introduce The Ritz-Carlton brand and a new luxury lifestyle to Vietnam. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi, will be an ultra-luxury development set to offer an enduring legacy for residents and expected to be a masterpiece that matches the beauty of the façade's classical architecture and modern design combined with the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton. This project expects to change how we look at ultra - luxury living and elevate Vietnam's position on the global real-estate map."

In line with the long-standing tradition of service excellence synonymous with The Ritz-Carlton brand, homeowners will be able to enjoy world-class amenities complemented by the legendary service from the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Residences. Its prominent location offers the best of the city within close proximity to the hotel and allows residents to enjoy the vibrancy of Hanoi's old quarter streets.

"We are thrilled to continue working with Masterise Homes to amplify our luxury presence in Vietnam with the signing of The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Hanoi - embracing the growing demands for branded living in this burgeoning cosmopolitan city," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. "Vietnam is a dynamic market and we look forward to bringing the brand's refined style and legendary services to residents in Vietnam."

The signing of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi follows the signing of the milestone 4,200 dual-branded residential and officetel units project in Ho Chi Minh City with Masterise Homes under two brands within the Marriot Bonvoy portfolio– JW Marriott and Marriott Hotels.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Masterise Homes uses The Ritz-Carlton trademarks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram .



About Masterise Homes

Masterise Homes – a member of Masterise Group, is a pioneer in bringing world-class excellence to the development, operations, and management of luxury real estate products and services, in the Vietnamese market and beyond. With a one-of-a-kind portfolio comprising the largest Branded Residences in South East Asia, Masterise Homes demonstrates world-class capabilities via a strategic partnership with Marriott International, the largest hotel brand in the world with iconic brands of Marriott, JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton. At Masterise Homes, we are committed to developing exquisite real estate projects to impeccable standards for the ultimate customer experience, delivering tangible and enduring value.

