Marriott International Signs Agreement with Melco Resorts & Entertainment to Bring Macau's First W Hotel

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced that it has signed an agreement with Melco Resorts & Entertainment to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Macau. Scheduled to open in December 2022, W Macau – Studio City is expected to become an iconic addition to the world-class leisure destination through its detail-driven, unexpected design, signature Whatever/Whenever® service, and innovative programming.



L-R: Renderings of W Macau - Studio City Exterior and Living Room

"Macau's super-charged energy and unique identity as an entertainment hub, together with its mix of Eastern and Western culture, makes it a natural fit for W Hotels," said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. "In line with Marriott International's "Brand + Destination" development strategy, we are excited to work together with Melco Resorts & Entertainment to introduce W Macau – Studio City and bring the brand's luxury lifestyle to Macau."

Situated in the heart of Cotai, W Macau - Studio City will serve as the buzzing centerpiece for Studio City Phase 2, a multi-complex development that includes indoor and outdoor water parks, cineplexes and state-of-the-art MICE facilities. W Macau - Studio City expects to feature 557 guestrooms, including 127 suites and wellness facilities, a spa, fitness center, and an indoor swimming pool. The hotel is also set to include two destination dining venues – one featuring international cuisine with an Asian twist and another with the finest Chinese and Portuguese dishes. Set to be a first in the Greater China region, W Macau – Studio City is slated to feature a W Sound Suite, the brand's signature, on-site recording studio as well as a WOOBAR where guests can connect. Additionally, the new hotel will offer 1,100 square meters of event and meeting space.

Mr. David Sisk, Chief Operating Officer – Macau Resorts of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, "Melco is thrilled to welcome W Hotels to Studio City and Macau. W Hotels is undoubtedly one of the world's most iconic luxury lifestyle brands, and we expect the hotel to elevate Studio City's hospitality offerings to a new level. Together we look forward to bringing new experiences to our guests and further strengthen Macau's proposition as a world-class leisure destination."

Marriott International currently operates nine properties and residences under the W Hotels brand across Greater China. W Macau – Studio City is anticipated to mark the brand's tenth property in Greater China.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for over two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with nearly 60 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ("Cyprus Casinos"). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.