MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) WITH THE MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND CREATIVE ECONOMY OF THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA

The landmark signing is part of a continued effort to develop the tourism sector and the creative economy in the country

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International Inc. in Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of The Republic of Indonesia to develop the tourism sector and the creative economy in Indonesia.



Landmark signing between The Ministry Of Tourism And Creative Economy of The Republic of Indonesia and Marriott International in Indonesia

The landmark signing was attended by Ni Wayan Giri Adnyani, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy / Permanent Secretary of the Tourism and Creative Agency; Agustini Rahayu, Director of Tourism Marketing for Europe, Middle East, America, and Africa; and Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President Indonesia, Marriott International.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) includes collaborations encompassing tourism destination and tourism marketing; the institutional field including the development of talent and human resource competencies in the tourism sector; the field of creative economic development, as well as other forms of collaborations beneficial for the tourism and hospitality industry within a period of three years from the signing.

Ramesh Jackson, Indonesia's Area Vice President for Marriot International, said that Marriott International is committed to supporting Indonesian tourism. "Collectively we aim to improve the experience for travelers to get closer to the beauty of Indonesia, its natural wonders, its rich history, and its people," he said.

"We look forward to establishing a long-term relationship with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, which has been working tirelessly around the clock to stimulate tourism," said Ramesh.

In his statement, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, conveyed that this MoU is a concrete step towards a commitment between the public and private sector, in line with President Joko Widodo's instructions to develop a more inclusive tourism.

"Marriott International, as one of the largest hospitality companies in the world and a major player as one of the top accommodation providers in Indonesia and across the archipelago, is the right partner for this strategic collaboration. I look forward to this fruitful cooperation and see the positive results in the near future," said Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno.

This opportune collaboration supports Marriott International's efforts to empower and equip local talents, providing opportunities for students or graduates of 6 Tourism Polytechnics (Poltekpar), to have practical experiences and training within the company's portfolio of hotels and resorts.

"The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of The Republic of Indonesia is looking forward to establishing partnerships with the hospitality industry as it is one of the industries that greatly contributes to the tourism sector. This memorandum of understanding is a strategic step in efforts to develop tourism and the creative economy in Indonesia," said Ni Wayan Giri.

"In addition to supporting each other through various events in the tourism sector and the creative economy in the future, it is our hope that this collaboration will increase human resource competencies in the Indonesian tourism sector," said Ni Wayan Giri further.

This groundbreaking union marries the very best of both worlds – tourism and hospitality, culture and society. Through this alliance and together with esteemed owners, Marriott International's portfolio of hotels and resorts in Indonesia remain committed to continuously elevate the country to the rest of the world by expanding the breadth and depth of its offerings and experiences.

With upcoming additions in Jakarta, Labuan Bajo and Manado, Marriott International currently operates 60 hotels and resorts in Indonesia across 19 of its 30 global brands.