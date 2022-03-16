MARSHALL CAVENDISH EDUCATION REBRANDS TO BRING BACK THE JOY OF LEARNING IN TODAY'S COMPLEX WORLD

As students and teachers adapt to a new world of education, MCE aims to simplify the way of learning in both physical and virtual classrooms

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Cavendish Education (MCE), a global education solutions provider for Pre-K to 12, today presents a new brand identity that aims to bring back the joy of learning by simplifying the learning experiences for educators and students.

COVID-19 has brought upon a whole new world of heightened expectations for educators and students to do more and better. With this brand refresh, MCE wants to make learning and teaching resources more approachable and accessible, suitable to be used in different geographical and language backgrounds.

"This is a crucial time for students and educators who are still adapting to changes imposed by the pandemic. Schools worldwide have picked up new ways of teaching, and students have had to realign the way they learn.

With the new inspiriting brand identity, we want to continue creating quality learning and teaching content designed based on proven pedagogies, meet the needs of in-person and virtual learning, and more importantly, nurture the joy of learning in learners," said Yeoh Cheng Poh, Head of Education, MCE.

Having been in the industry for over 60 years, and their resources used in over 85 countries, MCE has experienced waves of changes in education, influenced by the evolution of technology, and recently, the pandemic.

MCE's website now displays a new and modern interface, with streamlined content – dedicated pages for educators and every education level, encompassing resources that are more distinguishable and insightful. The corporate logo has been updated with a more distinctive wordmark and a speech bubble-like form to represent MCE's communication-centric approach.

MCE's popular series such as the Marshall Cavendish Education Cambridge Primary and IGCSE™, and the My Pals are Here! series are complemented with lucid print and digital content suitable for blended learning. The learning materials from MCE are engaging and align with different curriculum frameworks such as those from the United Kingdom, United States of America, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and other local curricula.

The MCEduHub, launched in 2019 and adopted by schools globally, is a digital learning hub comprising streamlined learning and teaching materials, including programmes and courses for the development of students and educators. In alignment with the new brand identity, the MCEduHub logo and website also underwent a refresh to personalise the learning experience and make resources more accessible.

With the new brand identity, MCE will also be launching a CSR initiative this year where books will be donated to children in rural communities supported by World Vision International.

About Marshall Cavendish Education (MCE)

Marshall Cavendish Education (MCE) is a global education solutions provider dedicated to nurturing the joy of learning and preparing students for the future. We believe the best way to do so is by simplifying learning and listening to the needs of schools, teachers, students, and parents.

MCE makes world-class educational content more accessible through a seamless experience that integrates both print and digital resources. We provide holistic and end-to-end solutions customised to the school's requirements, with professional development to help educators implement the curriculum.

We've worked with ministries, policymakers, educators, and parents in over 85 countries, designing education solutions in 14 languages for Pre-K to 12. MCE is the only Asia-based publisher that is an endorsement partner of Cambridge Assessment International Education.