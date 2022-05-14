Marshall Sylver brings Turning Point Event to Orlando, Florida, for Profound Positive Shifts

—

The Turning Point Event is coming to Grand Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, on May 20-22, 2022. This foundational training program is brought to you by Gloria Charles with The Financial Empowerment Institute and with Marshall Sylver, a renowned business consultant and sought after by Fortune 500 companies. During the span of his successful career, Marshall has effectively educated, entertained, and transformed the lives of millions of people all over the world. The media calls him the World's leading expert in subconscious reprogramming and irresistible influence. His fans call him the World's greatest hypnotist of all time.

“One of the most dynamic speakers I’ve ever shared the stage with,” said Zig Ziglar of Ziglar Inc.

The Turning Point Event is a much-awaited 2.5-day training program hosted by Marshall Sylver. The program is all about teaching attendees how to enhance their lifestyle with subconscious reprogramming. It teaches individuals how to get rid of phobias, ways to reduce stress, stay motivated, and practice discipline. This event is a must-attend because it is expected to bring profound positive shifts in the attendees' physical, emotional, and financial well-being. Attend Marshall’s event one time and reattend for free for a lifetime.

“I learned from Marshall that it's not enough to learn,” states Gloria Charles, the Financial Empowerment Institute CEO and Turning Point instructor. “I must become someone new. He taught me three simple steps to get anything I wanted and in that order. First, to become a master of my thoughts. Second, I must have the proper tools for the task at hand, and third, I must take action in the present moment - now, because tomorrow never comes.”

For details about the Turning Point Event, go to www.attendyourturningpoint.com

About Marshall Sylver: A popular name in top business circles, Marshall Sylver, is a renowned business consultant sought after by Fortune 500 companies. During the span of his successful career, Marshall has effectively educated, entertained, and changed millions of lives around the globe.

He has led training programs for IBM, Ford, KFC, and Pepsi, teaching the management of these leading corporations how to motivate employees while teaching staff how to produce higher sales easily. Sylver has been named “The Millionaire Maker™ and is one of the most sought-after keynote speakers to date.

Marshall is also an author of Passion, Profit, and Power, which has sold more than 1.2 million units in the first year through infomercials. He has also created the most sought-after personal development program, earning more than $600,000,000 in individual sales. Now, Marshall is said to be the leading expert in subconscious reprogramming. He is the master of influence and persuasion.

About Gloria Charles: Gloria is the Founder and CEO of The Financial Empowerment Institute, a transformational and educational organization, and the Founder of the Go Back, Give Back Foundation, a non-profit organization to help her fellow citizens in Saint Lucia.

She is also an Instructor at the Turning Point ™ Event, a 2.5-day foundational training program that helps attendees reprogram their minds to get anything they want.

As a woman, Gloria has escaped several unconceivable challenges in her life. She has come to comprehend that she has the power within her to embrace everything that comes her way, and she is standing unreservedly with other women to do the same in the way they think, love, and invest. These principles are what her work is all about.

