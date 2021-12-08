Martell Launches the Noblige -- A Superbly Stylish Cognac that Celebrates Bold Audacity

An exceptional VSOP, Martell Noblige is the heart of the brand's global Be The Standout Swift campaign that is inspired by the swift, the bird that is the emblem of the House

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses, has launched the Noblige across Singapore. The perfect combination of strength and smoothness, this elegant cognac with caramel and creamy aromas takes its name from the old French saying "noblesse oblige", or "nobility carries obligation".

The launch of the Martell Noblige shines the spotlight on the brand's global "Be The Standout Swift" campaign that was created to appeal to a new generation of consumers who are not afraid to take risks. A twist on the Chinese idiom "the bird that stands out gets shot down", the "Be The Standout Swift" campaign is also a nod to the House's emblem, the swift — a bird that is renowned for its stamina.

A Standout Cognac

Fittingly, the Martell Noblige is a statement-making cognac, the "standout swift" of the VSOP category that transcends age to appeal to a modern mindset. Unusually complex for a Very Superior Old Pale (VSOP), it features a blend of more than 100 eaux-de-vie from the finest terroirs in the Cognac region, and highlights the woody quality typical of old eaux-de-vie from the Fins Bois terroir.

On the nose, this dark gold cognac boasts abundant fruit notes of pear and prune, exotic hints of vanilla pod and caramelised grape, and a distinctive woody character with notes of myrrh, cedar and fine-grained oak. The first taste on the palate yields caramel, molasses, dried fruit and bitter chocolate giving way to the round, generous sensuality of the warm sophistication of wood and spice finish. While the Martell Noblige can be enjoyed neat or on ice, it is also a stylish addition to exceptional cocktails.

A distinctive bottle design sets the Martell Noblige apart. A sleek, sensuous shape with a long neck, a unique cut surface and a thick bottom add a touch of contemporary elegance to the exquisite cognac within, and elevates the drinking experience like no other.

"With the Martell Noblige, we are appealing to a new generation of cognac lovers," says Jacques Menier, Martell Heritage Director. "The cognac market is changing rapidly. Up until the 1990s, cognac was my father's drink and was perceived to be old-fashioned. But this has been changing since the mid-2000s. These days, you drink something because you like the taste, and younger people are discovering that they have a taste for cognac."

"There is a certain elegance and an element of indulgence about Martell Noblige," adds Christophe Valtaud, Martell's cellar master. "It is truly an exceptional VSOP."

A Celebration of the Standout Swift

The Martell Noblige was celebrated in Singapore on 29 - 30 November with a series of intimate parties at sea on board a 67ft luxury yacht — audaciously taking this bold cognac to the high seas with an exclusive guest list that embodies the Standout Swift ethos. The Standout Swift Yacht Experience was attended by luminaries including actresses Jayley Woo, Hayley Woo and Julie Tan, actors Nick Teo and Shawn Thia, DJ Preeti Nair, musicians Narelle Kheng and Sandra Riley Tang of The Sam Willows, model Kaci Beh, and social media stars Jamie Chua and Rebecca Eu.

Martell has also created the Swift Flights of Fancy Tour — a daring mixological adventure with key partner bars across Singapore to celebrate the Standout Swift — that launched on 4 October. From 4 October to 31 December 2021, experience unique cocktails crafted specially for Martell Noblige by over 10 of Singapore's most recognised bars including Nemesis, No Sleep Club, The Secret Mermaid and Capital Kitchen just to name a few. A Swift Flights of Fancy Tour microsite offers an interactive neon map that highlights partner bars and their exclusive Martell Noblige menus.

Additionally, limited-edition Swift Party Packs offer a taste of the Standout Swift lifestyle at home, or wherever you may want to imbibe. Martell Noblige is bundled with exclusive merchandise such as Martell gold shakers, Martell cognac stones and Martell coasters. The Swift Party Deluxe Pack retails for $268 and is limited to 250 sets, while the Swift Party Pack retails for $145 and is limited to 150 sets. Available from 15 September, only on Shopee. The Martell Noblige is available in entertainment outlets such as Zouk, KPO and Harry's bars, as well as in fine supermarkets such as Cold Storage, FairPrice Finest, Giant and more.

About Martell Noblige



Maison Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses, officially launched the Noblige across Singapore on 4 October 2021.



This elegant cognac with caramel and creamy aromas takes its name from the old French saying "noblesse oblige", or "nobility carries obligation". The Martell Noblige features a blend of more than 100 eaux-de-vie from the finest terroirs in the Cognac region, and highlights the woody quality typical of old eaux-de-vie from the Fins Bois terroir.



An exceptional VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale), Martell Noblige is a statement-making cognac that is the heart of the brand's global Be The Standout Swift campaign.



A distinctive bottle design sets the Martell Noblige apart. A sleek, sensuous shape with a long neck, a unique cut surface and a thick bottom add a touch of contemporary elegance to the exquisite cognac within, and elevates the drinking experience like no other.



About the "Be The Standout Swift" campaign



A twist on the Chinese idiom "the bird that stands out gets shot down", the "Be The Standout Swift" campaign encourages people to unlock their audacity and challenge convention.



The campaign's name is also a nod to the House's emblem, the swift — a bird that is renowned for its stamina.



Tasting notes



Colour: Dark gold with copper highlights.



Aromas: Abundant fruit notes of pear and prune, exotic hints of vanilla pod and caramelised grape, and a distinctive woody character with notes of myrrh, cedar and fine-grained oak.



Taste: The first taste on the palate yields caramel, molasses, dried fruit and bitter chocolate giving way to the round, generous sensuality of sweet fruit and the warm sophistication of wood. A smooth cognac with a lasting finish.



Serving suggestions



The Martell Noblige can be enjoyed neat or on ice. It also pairs well in cocktails.



For unique cocktail recipes handcrafted especially for Martell Noblige, go to www.martell.com/en-sg/cocktails



Where to buy Martell Noblige



The Martelle Noblige is available in entertainment outlets such as Zouk, KPO and Harry's bars, as well as in fine supermarkets such as Cold Storage, FairPrice Finest, Giant and more. For a full list of stockists, please refer to the list below:



5 Emerald Hill Pte Ltd

Que Pasa

Ice Cold Beer

Zouk Clarke Quay Pte Ltd

Kpo Cafe Bar Pte Ltd

Harry's Group

Conceptualize Foods Pte Ltd

Rocking Rishshaw & Al Capone

Georges Group

Ken's Pub & Entertainment

Cafe Frenzie Pte Ltd

The Tipsy Cow @ Burghley Pte. Ltd.

Shanghai Jazz

Bridging House Pte Ltd C/O Rom

The Beacon

Jab 1

Xn Entertainment

Efm (English Football Muesuem)

Csb @ Boss Pte Ltd

Broadley (F&B) Pte Ltd

Spom

36a

Fml

Builders Bar

Brdl

Wu Bistro

Martell Swift Party Packs



Limited-edition Martell Swift Party Packs are available for sale to the public, offering a taste of the Standout Swift lifestyle at home, or wherever they may want to imbibe.



Martell Noblige is bundled with exclusive merchandise such as Martell gold shakers, Martell cognac stones and Martell coasters.



Swift Party Deluxe Pack ($268, limited to 250 sets)



Martell Noblige (1L)

Martell VSOP (1L)

Martell Gold Shaker (250ml)

(250ml) Martell Cognac Stones

Martell Dice Set

Martell Coasters

Card with QR code to Martell cocktail recipes

Swift Party Pack ($145, limited to 150 sets)



Martell Noblige (1L)

Martell Coasters

Martell Cognac Stones

Martell Dice Set

Card with QR code to Martell cocktail recipes

Available from 15 September, only on Shopee.

Swift Flights of Fancy Tour & microsite



To mark the launch of Martell Noblige in Singapore, Martell has created the Swift Flights of Fancy Tour — a daring mixological adventure with key partner bars across Singapore to celebrate the Standout Swift.



From 4 October to 31 December 2021, experience unique cocktails crafted specially for Martell Noblige by over 10 of Singapore's most recognised bars including Nemesis, No Sleep Club, The Secret Mermaid and Capital Kitchen just to name a few.



Cycle 1: October



Capital Kitchen: 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay , #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, 179022

3C River Valley Road, , #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, 179022 Nemesis: 37 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089615

37 Duxton Hill, 089615 Taboo Singapore : 57 Duxton Road, Singapore 089521

Cycle 2: November:



BRDL Restaurant & Bar: 351 Braddell Road, #01-01, Singapore 579713

351 Braddell Road, #01-01, 579713 Capital Kitchen: 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay , #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, 179022

3C River Valley Road, , #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, 179022 Nemesis: 37 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089615

37 Duxton Hill, 089615 No Sleep Club: 20 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089127

20 Keong Saik Road, 089127 Origin Bar: Lobby Level, Tower Wing, 22 Orange Grove Road, 258350

Lobby Level, Tower Wing, 22 Orange Grove Road, 258350 Taboo Singapore : 57 Duxton Road, Singapore 089521

57 Duxton Road, 089521 The Old Man Singapore: 55 Keong Saik Road, #01-04, Singapore 089158

55 Keong Saik Road, #01-04, 089158 The Secret Mermaid: 10 Collyer Quay, B1-09, Ocean Financial Centre, 049315

Cycle 3: December:



Astor Bar: 29 Tanglin Road, The St. Regis Singapore, Lobby Level, 247912

29 Tanglin Road, The St. Regis Singapore, Lobby Level, 247912 Bar @Lor13: 1A Lor 13 Geylang, Singapore 388674

1A Lor 13 Geylang, 388674 Capital Kitchen: 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay , #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, 179022

3C River Valley Road, , #01-05 to #02-06, The Cannery, 179022 Honcho: 12 Ann Siang Road, Singapore 069692

12 Ann Siang Road, 069692 Madame Fan: 32 Beach Road, The NCO Club, Singapore 189764

32 Beach Road, The NCO Club, 189764 No Sleep Club: 20 Keong Saik Rd, 089127

20 Keong Saik Rd, 089127 Studio 1939: 36 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089143

36 Keong Saik Road, 089143 Taboo: 57 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089521

57 Duxton Rd, 089521 The Secret Mermaid: 10 Collyer Quay, 049315

Regular updates can be found on the Swift Flights of Fancy Tour microsite. A fun virtual journey into the world of the Standout Swift, a key feature is an interactive neon map that highlights partner bars and their exclusive Martell Noblige menus.

Participants stand a chance to win the following prizes* across 3 cycles:



Sign ups over 3 cycles:

A bottle of Martell Noblige (70cl) (only 20 winners per cycle)

Cycle 1:

A Martell Custom Skateboard (only 3 winners)

Cycle 2:

A Martell Swift Party Pack (only 3 winners)

(only 3 winners) Cycle 3:

A Martell Home Tasting Kit (only 3 winners)

Grand Prize

iPhone 12 Pro Max (only 1 winner)



iPad Pro 12.9" (only 1 winner)



Apple Watch S6 (only 2 winners)



Apple AirPods Max (only 1 winner)



Razer Blade 15" (only 1 winner)

Click here to visit: www.martellnoblige.sg/sfft

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Maison Martell

The oldest of the great cognac houses, founded by Jean Martell in 1715, Maison Martell is renowned throughout the world for the finesse and elegance of its cognacs, the result of a legacy of savoir-faire handed down through nine generations.

Together with a passion for its craft and a profound attachment to the terroir, Maison Martell is defined by the audacity with which it has pioneered new expressions — from the icon Martell Cordon Bleu in 1912 to the trailblazing Martell Noblige today.

For more information, please go to www.martell.com

Follow us on social media and tag us with #MARTELL #MARTELLNOBLIGE

Facebook – www.facebook.com/Martell.sg

Instagram – @martellofficial

Official Martell hashtags, links & press kit



Martell Noblige website: www.martell.com/en-sg/collection/noblige/

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Martell.sg

Instagram handle: @martellofficial

Official hashtags: #martell #martellnoblige

Official press kit and visual assets