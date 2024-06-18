Martha's Vineyard Restaurant Marketing Consulting, Concept Development Announced

Avery Restaurant Consulting (617-970-8566) has announced an expansion of its marketing support and training services for hospitality businesses in Martha's Vineyard.

The expansion offers restaurant, cafe, hotel, and other food service business owners expertise in locating, engaging, and retaining new customers in a fiercely competitive field. The consulting services help clients identify their niche offerings and focus their marketing efforts on building a core customer base.

More details can be found at https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com

With decades of experience in the restaurant business, the Avery team brings a fresh perspective on business conceptualization. Detailed discussions with clients include identifying growing food trends in their locale and assessing if a current concept is outdated and no longer attracting new customers. From the rising demand for healthy, sustainable, and locally sourced food to the popularity of outdoor eating, Avery helps restaurant owners rebrand their offerings to monetize evolving public tastes.

“Avery Consulting come in and help your group, giving you the tools and knowledge on how and who to reach,” a spokesperson says. “Social media is an amazing tool but can be slightly overbearing. We can set you up for success and reach the crowd you need to move forward.”

The consulting team studies the competition in a client's location, ensuring that restaurants find their own niche and do not find themselves offering the same types of foods as other businesses. By identifying unique marketing angles, promotion through social media and other channels can deliver much greater results, increased traffic, and ultimately more diners.

Avery helps clients adapt their approach depending on the season. In the warmer temperatures of summer, for example, restaurants can take advantage of the abundance of colorful fruits and vegetables and focus their marketing efforts on promoting farm-to-table produce. Hot weather also opens up possibilities for original, creative drinks ideas from craft cocktails to old favorites with a seasonal twist.

The summer sees an increase in people eating out which creates an opportunity for businesses to attract new customers. Garnering positive reviews from diners is an effective marketing tool by itself and Avery suggests a variety of ways to encourage this from redesigning a website, deploying follow-up email campaigns, and offering incentives for reviewers, to interacting with posts and comments online.

