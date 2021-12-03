Martian Fuel: A Deflationary Token To Be Launched On 7th December

Presale running from 2nd December 2021.

Martian Fuel is a deflationary token, which is set to launch on Binance Smart Chain on 7th December 2021. It aims to implement said for the entertainment industry planned to be launched next week. With the presale running from 2nd December 2021.

The evolution of blockchain technology in every business model and sector is improving and producing a new level of experience. Blockchain is assisting in the development of existing sectors and also in expanding the use of innovations. Moreover, it paves the way to support the entertainment business models as well as other digital content platforms.

Deflationary Token

Martian Fuel is a deflationary token that utilizes cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to facilitate transparency. It is the first deflationary token in the entertainment industry that provides funds to needy content creators in the film, gaming, and music industries all over the world. It is a community-driven effort that incorporates community preferences for charity selection. Significantly, Martian Fuel is planned to be launched next week which operates on Binance Smart Chain.

Additionally, Martian Fuel has an NFT marketplace which is another major topic to consider. NFT is a one-of-a-kind digital asset that could be a unique form of music recording, digital artwork, images, and so on. These NFTs can be sold and transferred from person to person, opening a slew of business models. Furthermore, the initial funding will be distributed through our NFT Marketplace, which provides grants and charities to initiatives in the entertainment industry's film, music, and gaming sectors.

Digital Content Industry To Explode

As a result of Covid-19 crisis, the revenue of entertainment, media, and many sectors went down. Additionally, consumption of theatres, advertising, live performances, music, and sport became idle. On the contrary, digital content has created an impact among people in the entertainment sector. During the pandemic, people spent more time on online platforms, online magazine media, gaming, and e-sports.

Funds earned through the Martian Fuel will be allocated to the most promising content creators in need of support as a token enabling content production in the entertainment business. The usage of blockchain technology will make funding for numerous projects transparent and equal.

As younger generations are driven into the gaming, entertainment, and digital world, the launch of Martian Fuel will soon point its flagpole to greater heights. Thus it will gain a huge welcome in the global marketplace.

About Martian Fuel

