Marty Higgins Celebrated as One of Mutual of Omaha's Most Successful Financial Advisors in its 114-Year History

Marty Higgins is celebrated as one of Mutual of Omaha's top financial advisors in its 114-year history. Recognized for his achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence, Higgins chairs Family Wealth Management in Marlton, NJ and authored the bestseller, “DistributionLand”. He manages $178 million in assets.

In a day filled with commendation and reflection, Mutual of Omaha dedicated a series of honors and events at their Omaha-based corporate headquarters to celebrate Higgins. The ceremony highlighted his significant contributions as a longtime agent and financial advisor, bringing to the fore his unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity.

Away from the corporate limelight, Marty chairs a reputed financial planning and advisement business in South Jersey. His team at Family Wealth Management, based in Marlton, NJ since 1976, comprises experts and leaders who specialize in addressing financial needs across different life stages.

A company proclamation lauded his achievements, stating, “Through Marty’s continuous quest for excellence and his thirst for knowledge, he emerged as a distinguished expert in insurance, investments, and financial planning. His highly acclaimed book on retirement planning further cements his position in the financial community, gaining the trust and unwavering loyalty of his clientele.”

Higgins' remarkable track record boasts of 42 consecutive Chairman’s Club recognitions and a slew of other awards and honors. Currently overseeing $184 million in life insurance in force and managing assets worth $178 million, Marty has significantly influenced the lives of his clients. His relentless drive to assist customers in safeguarding their cherished possessions and accomplishing their financial objectives is evident. Moreover, he has also penned the Amazon bestseller, “DistributionLand”, further expanding his influence in the financial world.

For those seeking wisdom in financial planning and advisement, Higgins stands as a testament to dedication, knowledge, and success.

About Us: Established in 1999 and located in Marlton, NJ, Family Wealth Management LLC is a preeminent wealth management firm led by founder and president, Martin V. Higgins. Through its proprietary "WealthCare Process", the firm specializes in designing comprehensive financial and retirement income plans tailored for pre-retirees, retirees, independent women, business owners, and companies' 401k plans. Under Higgins' visionary leadership, Family Wealth Management strives to provide generational guidance, ensuring clients of all ages can make informed financial decisions. The firm boasts a distinguished team of advisors, including renowned professionals like Michael J. Einhorn, a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® and Scott Mahoney, a Certified Financial Planner® with expertise in Retirement, Business, and College Planning Strategies. Not only do the team members possess vast experience and certifications, but they also bring diverse personal histories and a strong commitment to helping clients realize their financial goals. The Family Wealth Management team believes that their clients should live a life free from financial worries, and they work tirelessly to make that belief a reality. Their comprehensive approach, combined with a dedication to understanding each client's unique financial landscape, positions Family Wealth Management as a trusted partner for financial success. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit their website.

