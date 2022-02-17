Mary Haddock-Staniland Appointed to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Role at EverCommerce

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversity champion Mary Haddock-Staniland has been appointed to the role of Global SVP of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging at EverCommerce, effective February 1, 2022.



Ms. Haddock-Staniland will be responsible for expanding DEIB programs throughout the organization, ensuring EverCommerce is an inclusive, safe, and supportive place to work, learn and grow. She will split her time between her new role and her existing position as SVP of Culture & Inclusion at Timely, an EverCommerce solution.

“This is an opportunity to expand our understanding of what it means to be diverse and inclusive, and unlock the benefits that come with it,” said Mary Haddock-Staniland. “I am excited to be taking the next step in EverCommerce’s DEIB journey and be part of creating the most inclusive, thoughtful, curious, supportive and engaged hybrid work force in the world.”

Haddock-Staniland will work alongside EverCommerce founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eric Remer.

“Diversity and inclusion have always been extremely important to EverCommerce. Mary’s appointment represents another milestone as we look to support our team’s personal and professional growth,” said Eric Remer, CEO of EverCommerce. “This role is about enabling people to do their best work by empowering them to be their true and authentic selves, which is the essence of our desire to drive a human-first culture.

“Mary was born for this type of work,” Remer adds. “She’s an icon in her own right, and a fierce advocate for creating a more equitable, diverse and inclusive world.”

Mary Haddock-Staniland is a highly respected executive and advocate for diversity and inclusion issues, with decades of both professional and personal experience. She has held a range of advisory and board level positions, is a sought-after keynote speaker, and has played an influential role in advocating for culture and inclusion throughout her career.

