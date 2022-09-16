Maryland and Delaware Small Business Tech Day Event Helps Business Owners Use Technology To Grow Their Business

Free virtual event bringing benefits to businesses in Maryland and Delaware to help them be more productive, profitable and protected in 2023.

Justin Kelley, founder and CEO of IMPACT Technology Group, Inc., an IT services company serving small to medium business owners in Maryland and Delaware, is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.



This FREE online event includes celebrity sessions with invited speakers including Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz, plus Justin Kelley, local IT and Cybersecurity expert for small-to-medium businesses.



The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software and support,” said Justin Kelley, Chief Executive Officer for IMPACT Technology Group, Inc. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://www.smallbusinesstechdaymd.com/ or call 443-513-2100 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE virtual event happening on December 15th.

About Us: Justin Kelley is the founder and CEO of IMPACT Technology Group, Inc., a leading Technology Services Provider for business and organizations across Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As a graduate of Salisbury University and having served in the US Marine Corps and Coast Guard, Justin brings his dedication to serve and commitment to business technology to help business leaders with IT, cybersecurity, cloud and unified communications to improve their businesses. Since 2006, IMPACT has worked with hundreds of local organizations, helping them leverage technology to transform their businesses.

