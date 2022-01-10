Maryland Attorney Jeremy Schulman Gives Back with Scholarship for Children of Immigrants

Jeremy Schulman is offering 5 separate scholarships for First Generation Americans, and the scholarship is currently accepting applications on the official scholarship website.

—

The world-renowned lawyer Jeremy Schulman recently announced his fund which includes 5 separate $1000 scholarships for First Generation Americans. The scholarship will aid these students in pursuing their higher education. Jeremy Schulman introduced the scholarship to address the financial issues of the children of immigrants residing in the United States. The scholarship is available for any current university student, or high school student planning to attend a university.

The US Government is working hard to help immigrants, however, government assistance is not reaching all the people who need it. First Generation Americans are facing many difficulties in obtaining education due to lack of funds. Jeremy has announced the scholarship to help those that are struggling in this situation. The financial assistance will be of great support to those students aspiring to pursue their higher education.

The scholarship consists of five awards of $1000 to the First Generation American Students. While announcing the scholarship, Jeremy said, “The scholarship aims to create awareness about the challenges faced by First Generation Americans in pursuing their higher education in the United States. It focuses on helping American immigrants struggling to pay for their education fees. During my 23 years of law practice, I have witnessed the difficulties faced by the immigrant children in obtaining their education. Their hard-working families face tough difficulties in providing quality education. We wish to help those deserving students who can use the financial assistance to ease the burden of the cost of education.”

Jeremy is an international commercial litigation attorney who has appeared in state and federal courts. He earned his JD from Buffalo School of Law in the State University of New York, and is a founding member of the law firm Schulman Bhattacharya. Jeremy’s law practice is highly diversified, with clients across many industries: hotel franchisors, estate owners, foreign governments, management companies, pharmaceutical companies, homebuilders, and insurance companies to name a few.

One of the associates of Jeremy said, “Jeremy is hard working and has clients from all over the world. He sees first hand the issues that are faced from new arrivals to this country, and always wanted to help the immigrants struggling to live the American Dream. The scholarship is a gift of Jeremy’s benevolence. His compassion and generosity to help others is highly inspiring, and hopefully others will join in his cause.”

The scholarship is to provide meaningful assistance to the students who need it most. Through an essay contest, the scholarship will be awarded to the 5 most deserving students who complete the application process and submit their essays through the official scholarship website. For all the information about the Jeremy Schulman Scholarship for First Generation Americans and how you can apply, visit the official Jeremy Schulman Scholarship website.

Name: Jeremy Schulman

Website: https://jeremyschulmanscholarship.com

Contact Info:

Email: Send Email

Website: https://jeremyschulmanscholarship.com

