SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) announced the award winners of the Global FinTech Hackcelerator, the SFF Global FinTech Awards and the Most Innovative FinTech e-Gifting Award, at the Singapore FinTech Festival. The winners, comprising financial institutions, FinTechs and solution providers, were recognised for their ground-breaking solutions that promote financial inclusion and sustainable development in the financial industry.



MAS and SFA Announce Award Winners at Singapore FinTech Festival

Global FinTech Hackcelerator

The theme for this year's Global FinTech Hackcelerator is "Harnessing Technology to Power Green Finance". The winners of the Global FinTech Hackcelerator were selected at Demo Day, held during SFF on 8 November 2021, where 20 finalists pitched their innovations to an international industry panel. Please refer to Annex A for the details of the competition and the judging panel. The top three teams are (in no order of merit)[1]:

Company Name Solution Name Country Descartes Insurance Asia Pte Ltd Descartes' Parametric Insurance France RootAnt Global Pte Ltd and Global Initiatives Communications Pte Ltd BANCO Singapore YOUKI GmbH WATTIFY Germany

Descartes Insurance's winning solution processes data from satellite imagery, IoT, radars and sensors of partners to provide insurance coverage on natural catastrophic events with guaranteed and pre-determined payouts, which would be disbursed within a few days of the event. RootAnt and Global Initiatives' solution incorporates sustainability elements onto a digital platform to assess the sustainability preparedness of SMEs suppliers in the value chain, and empower them to raise green financing from banks. YOUKI's WATTIFY tokenises renewable energy assets into investment products with smaller ticket size to increase its accessibility to a wider pool of investors. It also facilitates the onboarding of investors in a manner conforming to regulations, and matches investors with appropriate investment opportunities.

SFF Global FinTech Awards

The SFF Global FinTech Awards brings together the FinTech Awards previously presented separately by MAS and SFA. The theme for this year's Awards is "Emerging from a pandemic, the road to recovery."

The 49 winners across 12 award categories were selected from a total of 298 submissions. The winners were chosen by an international panel comprising industry experts across multiple domains. Please refer to Annex B for the details of the competition and the judging panel.

The winners for the SFF Global FinTech Awards 2021 (presented by MAS) are[2]:

Award Category Placing Company Name Solution Name Singapore FinTech (Singapore Founder) 1st GoalsMapper Pte Ltd GoalsMapper

2nd Aleta Planet Pte Ltd AP-1 3rd Brick Pte Ltd Financial Data APIs ASEAN FinTech 1st ShuttleOne Pte Ltd ShuttleOne Network 2nd Regtank Technology Pte Ltd Regtank Compliance Solution 3rd Funding Asia Group Pte Ltd Modal Kawan Mikro (Micro Friends Capital) Singapore Financial Institution 1st Asia Wealth Platform Pte Ltd StashAway Wealth Management Solutions 2nd NTUC Income Insurance Cooperative Limited SNACK by Income 3rd Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (Singapore Branch) ICBC Digital Trade Solutions Global 1st ReMark International B.V. Good Life & BAM 2nd FinScore Inc FinScore A.C.E (Alternative Credit Evaluation) Portal 3rd Nect GmbH Selfie-Ident

The winners for the SFF Global FinTech Awards 2021 (presented by SFA) are:

Award Category (Individual) (Winners are presented with a commemorative plaque) Individual Name Company Top 10 FinTech Leaders Caecilia Chu YouTrip Calvin Choi AMTD Digital Dhruv Arora Syfe Rahul Banerjee BondEvalue Rob Schimek Bolttech Tuhina Singh Propine Valenzia Yap PolicyPal Group Varun Mittal EY Venkatesh Saha Wise Vikas Nahata Validus ASEAN FinTech Leaders Hendra Kwik Fazz Financial Group Kanagasabapathy Surendran CIMB Bank Berhad Marek Hovorka Übank by VPBank Mark Lo AMTD Group Sigit Kouwagam Bibit.id Women in FinTech Melissa Wong Bolttech Samantha Horton Syfe Pte Ltd Smrithi Ravi Wise FinTech Leaders Under 30 Ian Lee Merkle Science Lisa Schroeder Vestr Milena Naitoh Validus Award Category (Corporate) Company FinTech Employer of the Year Advance Intelligence Group Nium Revolut Technologies Singapore Spark Systems Wise Knowledge Enterprise Award AMTD Group Apptio Singapore Smartkarma Innovations Social Impact Award Credolab MoneyOwl Western Union Partners of FinTech AMTD Digital Digital Treasures Center F10 Global Innovation Network Singapore GrabTaxi Holdings Whitechalk (Surer)

Innovative E-Gifting Solution Awards

MAS encourages the public to use e-payments instead of physical notes for gifting during celebratory occasions and festivals, to build a greener and more sustainable future. The winners of the two new e-gifting awards are:

DBS Bank – "Most Innovative Bank E-Gifting Solution" award

Singtel Dash – "Most Innovative Wallet E-Gifting Solution" award

The entries were assessed by the Association of Banks Singapore (ABS) and SFA based on utility, impact, and innovation.[3] Additional points were awarded to solutions that helped users reduce their carbon footprint.

Mr Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer, MAS, said, "The Global FinTech Hackcelerator, FinTech Awards and inaugural Innovative E-Gifting Solution Awards seek to champion and recognise innovative, high quality solutions that transform industry practices in the financial industry and develop opportunities for growth. It is heartening to see many impactful leading-edge digital solutions competing for this year's Awards. In particular, the winning entries from financial institutions, FinTechs and technology providers displayed strong potential to enhance the growth and resilience of the financial sector as economies recover from the pandemic. Heartiest congratulations to all the winners!"

Mr Shadab Taiyabi, President of SFA, said, "The ground-breaking and innovative solutions that were recognised during the Global FinTech Awards are testament to the potential that technology holds in addressing challenges faced by the financial industry. As the economy gradually moves into a post-pandemic recovery phase, SFA remains committed to supporting and encouraging financial innovation that seeks to harness technology to power green finance, create growth opportunities and promote financial inclusion. We wish the heartiest of congratulations to all winners of the Global FinTech Awards, Global FinTech Hackcelerator and E-Gifting Solution Awards, and hope that these are just the start to many more solutions to come in the future."

Annex A – About Global FinTech Hackcelerator 2021

The Global FinTech Hackcelerator publishes high-priority business challenges and invites FinTech solution providers with a market-ready solution from around the world to submit their applications on how they intend to solve these challenges with their proprietary solutions.

The competition comprises two parallel scouting programmes – the Local and International Programmes. The Local Programme tackles problem statements originating from the finance industry in Singapore and globally; and the International Programme comprises FinTech challenges organised by international partners.

Local Programme

Organised by MAS and supported by Oliver Wyman, the programme seeks to unlock the potential of FinTech in accelerating the development of green finance in Singapore and the region. MAS collected over 50 problem statements from financial institutions and green finance industry players. These problem statements focus on three key challenges:

Mobilising Capital – increase access to capital for Green projects or solutions. Monitoring Commitment – enhance investor and financial institution's ease of monitoring sustainability commitments from issuers. Measuring Impact – improve ability to measure impact of loans and investments against their stated sustainability goals.

10 finalists were shortlisted by a panel of industry experts to join a 12-week virtual programme to work with an assigned Corporate Champion, who will provide mentorship and guidance to refine the solution to the institution's or industry's context.

International Programme

The Global FinTech Hackcelerator's International Programme features independent competitions and programmes run by selected international partners around the world.

Selected Partners include:

European FinTech Hackcelerator by Accelpoint and the Polish Investment & Trade Agency

by Accelpoint and the Polish Investment & Trade Agency Green & Climate FinTech Program by F10 and New Energy Nexus

by F10 and New Energy Nexus G20 TechSprint 2021 by Banca d'Italia / G20 Italian Presidency and the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub

by Banca d'Italia / G20 Italian Presidency and the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub Challenge FinTech for Tomorrow by Finance for Tomorrow

10 winners from the international programmes run by international partners were fast-tracked into the finals of the Global FinTech Hackcelerator.

Rewards for Finalists and Winners

All 20 finalists from the Local and International Programmes received a S$20,000 cash stipend, and were invited to a dedicated Deal Fridays networking session in November to meet with potential investors.[4] They will be eligible for a fast-tracked application for MAS' Financial Sector Technology and Innovation (FSTI) Proof-of-Concept grant (up to S$200,000). The finalists presented their solutions during the Global FinTech Hackcelerator Demo Day to an esteemed panel of judges and the top three winners received S$50,000 each in prize money.

Winning Solutions of the 2021 Global FinTech Hackcelerator

Company Name Solution Name Description of Company and Solution Country Descartes Insurance Asia Pte. Ltd. Descartes' Parametric Insurance Unlike traditional insurance which relies on lengthy loss adjustment procedures and restrictive cover, Descartes' parametric insurance products pay out when a predefined event (i.e., flood, cyclone, earthquake, lack of wind or solar energy etc.) occurs as measured by a specified parameter or index (rainfall, wind speed, peak ground acceleration, solar radiation etc.). The indemnity is defined upfront, so the cover is wider and more transparent than traditional insurance, and claims can be paid in only a few days. Their solution is based on artificial intelligence and neural network models, developed by their in-house data science team. Descartes handles petaoctets of data (~10^6 time more than a traditional insurer), derived from satellite imagery, IoT, radars and sensors. The data is sourced from partners such as NASA, JAXA, ESA, weather agencies (ECMWF, USGS), or IoT providers (Understory, Hailios). France RootAnt Global Pte Ltd and Global Initiatives Communications Pte Ltd BANCO RootAnt Global & Global Initiatives have joined hands to incorporate sustainability elements onto a digital platform (BANCO by RootAnt) that helps SMEs suppliers in the value chain become more sustainable, enhance creditworthiness and therefore raise green financing. BANCO digitises supply chain commerce which results in an Irrevocable Payment Undertaking (IPU) from the buyer (usually a large corporate) to the seller. It also assesses the sustainability preparedness of each supplier, using a framework designed for smaller companies based on peer comparison within each sector. Each respondent receives a score (the Singapore Sustainability Index) along with a gap analysis which identifies an improvement plan. Banks can leverage on the IPU, sustainability score and the action plan to start offering green financing to the SMEs on the platform itself. Singapore YOUKI GmbH WATTIFY WATTIFY by YOUKI is an open energy asset tokenisation platform for crowd-investments which will transform the way impact investments are handled today. It will allow anybody to invest in promising renewable energy projects of various lengths and development stages. With WATTIFY, it will be easy to make and hold control of investments while being able to track the environmental impact (CO2 savings). It tokenises renewable energy assets, facilitates the onboarding of investors in a manner conforming to all regulations, and matches investors with appropriate investment opportunities. Germany

Demo Day Industry Panel for the Selection of Winning Solutions

Name Title Organisation Ben Balzer Partner and Head of Private Capital, APAC Oliver Wyman Bidyut Dumra Executive Director & Head of Innovation DBS Chia Tek Yew Chairman, Sustainability Committee Singapore FinTech Association Darian McBain Chief Sustainability Officer Monetary Authority of Singapore Gautam Mukharya Chief Risk Officer, HSBC Singapore The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Lim Jin Huei Eric Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of Group Finance United Overseas Bank Limited Peter Murray Head of Financial Services, ASEAN Amazon Web Services Valerie Lau, CFA Head of Southeast Asia and Singapore, APAC Sustainable Finance Office UBS AG, Singapore Walter de Oude Founder and Deputy Chairman, SingLife Aviva Singlife Holdings Pte Ltd Winnie Tan Senior Vice President of Sustainability Great Eastern Holdings

ANNEX B – About SFF Global FinTech Awards 2021

The Global FinTech Awards, powered by PwC Singapore, recognises innovative FinTech solutions by FinTech companies, financial institutions, and technology companies, as well as individuals and companies whose initiatives have contributed significantly to the FinTech ecosystem. The SFF Global FinTech Awards 2021 brings together the FinTech Awards previously presented separately by MAS and SFA. The grand sponsor of the SFA Category within the SFF Global FinTech Awards is Singapore's latest AI unicorn, Advance Intelligence Group.

The theme for this year's Awards is "Emerging from a pandemic, the road to recovery." The Awards seeks to recognise ground-breaking FinTech initiatives which have helped create new growth opportunities, transform industry practices, and promote financial inclusion amid the challenging circumstances.

The SFF Global FinTech Awards Categories are:

MAS SFA For corporates For individuals Singapore FinTech (Singapore Founder)

ASEAN FinTech

Singapore Financial Institution

Global Top 10 FinTech Leaders

ASEAN FinTech Leaders

Women in FinTech

FinTech Leaders Under 30

For Corporates

FinTech Employer of the Year

Partners of FinTech

Social Impact Award

Knowledge Enterprise Award

The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprising international experts across multiple domains. All finalists were evaluated on 4 criteria: (i) Impact, (ii) Practicality, (iii) Interoperability, and (iv) Uniqueness and Creativity.

The Awards were hosted on API Exchange (APIX[5]), a cloud-based innovation platform which allows firms to source for FinTech solutions for specific focus areas and for these solutions to be curated, contextualised, and validated.

Judging Panel for the 2021 SFF Global FinTech Awards Winners

Full Name Title Organisation Amit Anand Founding Partner of Jungle Venture

Board of Director of Turtlemint (Insurance) Jungle Ventures Andrew Taggart Experience Centre Leader, SEA Consulting PwC Anton Ruddenklau Head of Financial Services Advisory KPMG Brian Thung Managing Partner, ASEAN Financial Services EY Celine Heissat Le Cotonnec Chief Data Innovation Officer Bank of Singapore Chua Chwee Global Head, Cognitive Science and Automation, Operations Innovation Schroders Connie Leung Senior Director, Financial Services Business Lead, Asia Microsoft Edward Bizaoui APAC Head of CIB Markets Technology and Singapore Technology Centre Lead JP Morgan Frank Desvignes Global Head AXA Next Labs Gautam Mukharya Chief Risk Officer, Environmental / Climate Risk & Innovation HSBC Ho Kok Yong Chief Strategy & Operations Officer Deloitte Jeff Lin Principal Iglobepartners Lawrence Chan Group CEO Nets Matt Wood APAC Head of Digital and Fintech Partnerships VISA Melissa Moi Head of ESG, Asia Pacific Bank of America Patrick Lemmens Executive Director, Portfolio Manager Global Financials/ FinTechs Robeco Pranav Seth Chief Digital Officer Techcombank Praveen Raina Head of Group Operations & Technology OCBC Rama Sridhar Executive VP, Digital & Emerging Partnerships, New Payment Flows, Asia Pacific Mastercard Susan Hwee MD & Head, Technology & Operations UOB Victor Alexiev Director, Head of Programs and Strategic Partnerships Citi Bank Victoria Sanchez-Terry Head, FinTech Asia ING

