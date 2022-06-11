Mass Market Metaverse Builders, Virtualtech Frontier, Now Backed by 500 Global

—

Virtualtech Frontier (VTF), the leading Southeast Asian Metaverse Builder with an extensive background in developing virtual environments, NFTs and game development, announces their vision to create a high utility Metaverse platform. Backed by renowned venture capital firm, 500 Global, the fresh funds will go towards team expansion to serve their waitlist of customers. The fast-growing team makes it easy for brands to connect more deeply with their customers, by helping them create engaging virtual 3D environments.



Since its inception in early 2021, VTF has worked with an impressive client and partnership base of over 100 brands including Google, Visa, PETRONAS and Mercedes-Benz. To date, they have created experiences for more than 100,000 users on their virtual environments.



VTF was founded by Jason Low, Kendrick Tan, Othniel Naga and Eugene Ng; despite being recently incorporated, they have been building and creating together for over seven years. With each leader bringing their unique strengths to the company to pioneer the building of Metaverses for all.



“Brands are very excited about this space and want to be first movers in capturing new audiences in the Metaverse. It is a fantastic opportunity for them to solidify their position as forward-thinkers while nurturing stronger bonds with new and existing customers,” says Jason Low, Co-founder and CEO of VTF.



“We are at the very beginnings of this new paradigm of experiencing the Internet in such different ways, that it can be challenging for brands to imagine how they can participate. This is where we, VTF, come in to bridge the gap, to help create highly engaged communities that add value to both brands and consumers,” he explains.



“Increasingly, brands are recognising that the new way of marketing anything is through very active, intrinsically motivated communities. 3D events open doors for all users to experience a glimpse of what the Metaverse can offer, and at its core, is highly dependent on engaging communities in meaningful and creative ways. In a virtual world, anything is possible, which also opens up a fascinating gamut of possibilities to play with, and for brands to uplevel the experiences they can provide,” remarks Kendrick Tan, Co-founder and COO of VTF.



“To make this more tangible, imagine a sneaker brand that has built a community of sneaker fans in the Metaverse. The brand could host sessions with their shoe designer, ask the community to vote on the next feature they should include in new products, and potentially sell the shoes both in the physical form, as well as a virtual version they could wear on their avatar. Perhaps they also engage in a game within the brand’s virtual space that allows them to win special items which could translate into real-life swag, this is just the tip of the iceberg,” he adds.



As users interact in the virtual world, they make decisions just as they would in the physical world, activating the same neural pathways in the brain that create memorable experiences in real life. Through purposeful use of depth, perspective, audio, and interactions in the Metaverse, virtual experiences are able to capture attention while evoking emotional responses that increase engagement and retention.



“When we discover a company seeking to take a new technology to mainstream, we want to support its growth. 500 Global has invested in Web3 companies like Animoca Brands in 2014, Solana Labs in 2018, and Axie Infinity creator Sky Mavis in 2019. We believe that VTF is building next-generation infrastructure for the Internet, and it’s companies like these that can change how we experience the web,” shares Amanda Cham, Associate Director at 500 Southeast Asia.



More information and an interactive demonstration of selected VTF innovations are available at https://virtualtechfrontier.com/.

About Us: Virtualtech Frontier provides leading end-to-end solutions for all things virtual. The company is at the forefront of developing gamification and engagement-driven virtual events, with active involvement in advancing the next generation of technology for Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. Backed by renowned venture capital firm, 500 Global, VTF is focusing on growth through new product development and team expansion. 500 Global (formerly 500 Startups) is a venture capital firm with $2.7B in assets under management that invests early in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 2,600 companies operating in 81 countries. Our portfolio includes 45 companies valued at over $1 billion and 130 companies valued at over $100 million. In Southeast Asia, the 500 Southeast Asia family of funds have backed over 240+ companies across multiple sectors from internet to consumer to deep technology. We look to connect startup founders with capital, expertise and regional and global networks to help them succeed.

Contact Info:

Name: Stephy Shim

Email: Send Email

Organization: Virtualtech Frontier

Address: No B, 23-3, Jalan BK 5A/2D, Bandar Kinrara, 47180 Puchong, Selangor

Website: https://virtualtechfrontier.com/



Release ID: 89076464

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.