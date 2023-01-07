Massage Therapy Austin TX (West Lake Hills) For Muscle Pain | Treatment Updated

Axiom Physiotherapy @ (512-808-3904) near Westlake Hills, Austin, TX has updated its services and is now offering massage therapy to facilitate recovery from muscle pain.

The updated massage therapy service uses techniques to stimulate healing and promote blood circulation in the injured area. In between sessions, patients are given a personalized recovery exercise program to do at home to help them recover faster.

For more information about this massage therapy clinic near Westlake Hills Austin, TX visit https://axiompt.com/massage-therapist-austin-tx/

The physiotherapy center’s newest service update coincides with a study published by Wyss Institute and Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, which talks about the benefits of massage in injury recovery. According to the report, massage therapy is helpful in decreasing inflammation and triggering the body’s natural healing mechanism. This lessens the need for pharmaceutical intervention and gives patients a sense of relaxation and wellness.

At Axiom Physiotherapy, treatment begins with an assessment of the injury. The trained physical therapists will gather information about how the injury happened, what treatments the patient is currently on, and what other areas are impacted by the injury.

Many people think that an injury happens to an isolated joint, but that is rarely the case. The physiotherapy center explains that injuries usually impact several other areas, too. The most common is the surrounding areas or muscles, which Axiom Physiotherapy also treats to help the patient recover fully.

Axiom Physiotherapy’s massage therapists use the knowledge they have on biomechanics, pathoanatomy, and tissue physiology to provide comprehensive care for their patients. All of the therapists have clinical doctorates in the musculoskeletal system and have extensive knowledge of different types of injuries.

Patients do not get the same routine every single session. What patients do during each session depends on what they need that day. However, the ultimate goal is to minimize pain and discomfort, and regain mobility and peak performance levels.

There is more information about physical therapy here https://axiompt.com/physical-therapist-austin-tx/ and physiotherapy here https://axiompt.com/physiotherapy-austin-tx/

A recent patient reviews this clinic on Google ... "I went to Axiom after some how throwing out my neck. I couldn’t turn my head left or right without pain. I was also having headaches and pulsating pain due to muscle spasms. I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t hold or lift my baby, or sleep comfortably. While muscles relaxers and anti-inflammatory helped it was not enough. Ben was able to fit me in and with massage and dry needling I was able to leave his office almost completely without pain. One thing that I really appreciated about Ben was his understanding and concern for the amount of pain that I was in and being able to help get me back to normal. Next time anything like this happens I will see Ben sooner!"

About Us: Axiom Physiotherapy was founded by Dr. Ben Shook, who has a doctorate in physical therapy and is also a certified orthopedic manual therapist. He specializes in biomechanics and custom foot orthotic fabrication, high-speed running analysis, and soft tissue and joint manipulation techniques.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Ben Shook

Email: Send Email

Organization: Axiom Physiotherapy

Address: 1015 Beecave Woods Dr #300f, Austin, TX 78746, United States

Phone: (512) 808-3904

Website: https://axiompt.com/



