The Massimo Group Announces MassimoCon 2024 in Dallas: The Premier CRE Broker Event

The Massimo Group presents MassimoCon 2024, a transformative event where commercial real estate brokers will learn actionable strategies from top industry leaders. Tickets become available on September 5th for the event happening November 13th-14th in Dallas, Texas.

—

The Massimo Group, the leading coaching organization in the commercial real estate industry, proudly announces their upcoming MassimoCon 2024. Scheduled for November 13th and 14th in Dallas, Texas, this exclusive event empowers commercial real estate brokers who are serious about advancing their careers to the next level in 2025.

MassimoCon 2024 brings together an elite lineup of 15 top-producing commercial real estate brokers, each revealing the strategies and tactics they use to maintain their market dominance. This immersive event offers a unique opportunity for brokers of all levels to gain insights directly from industry leaders who have achieved remarkable success in various sectors of commercial real estate.

“MassimoCon is more than just a conference; it’s an experience designed to empower brokers with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to stop competing as commodities and start commanding higher-quality, higher-fee opportunities,” said Rod Santomassimo, founder of the Massimo Group. “This event is the culmination of our commitment to helping brokers not just succeed but excel in an increasingly competitive market.”

Attendees will hear from top-producing brokers like Stephen Siegel of CBRE, Bob Knakal of BKREA, and Beth Azor of Azor Advisors, among others. These speakers bring a wealth of experience across various aspects of the industry, including brokerage management, prospecting, client acquisition, and market differentiation. Their presentations will focus on actionable strategies that attendees can implement immediately to enhance their business operations and boost their commissions.

Beyond the presentations, MassimoCon 2024 will offer extensive networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with like-minded professionals and build relationships that can lead to future collaborations. The event also includes hands-on sessions where participants can begin crafting personalized action plans for the upcoming year.

Event highlights include:

Direct Access to Industry Leaders: Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with some of the top 7- and 8-figure producers in the industry, gaining insights that these brokers typically share only within their inner circles.

Personalized Planning Sessions: Throughout the event, attendees will develop their personal blueprint for success in 2025, guided by insights from the presentations and hands-on sessions.

Comprehensive Support: The Massimo Group's team of expert coaches will be available to help attendees tailor the strategies to their specific needs.



MassimoCon 2024 also promises an experience that goes beyond traditional conferences. The event offers a dynamic and interactive experience, ensuring that attendees leave with not just ideas, but a concrete plan for execution.

Registration Information:

Tickets for MassimoCon 2024 will be available starting September 5th. With the event's unique format and high-profile speakers, tickets will likely sell out quickly. The Massimo Group advises early registration to secure a spot at this one-of-a-kind event.

MassimoCon 2024 will not record or stream the event, making it crucial to attend in person to fully benefit from the experience. The Massimo Group also offers a satisfaction guarantee, confident that attendees will leave the event with actionable insights and a renewed sense of direction for their careers.

For more information and to register, visit massimocon.com.

About the company: The Massimo Group is the world’s leading commercial real estate coaching and consulting organization. With a focus on helping brokers achieve their full potential, the Massimo Group consistently empowers professionals to outperform their peers and significantly increase their earnings. Through personalized coaching, proven methodologies, and impactful events like MassimoCon, the Massimo Group continues to set the standard in the industry. For more information, please visit the Massimo Group’s website.

Contact Info:

Name: Rod Santomassimo

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Massimo Group (TM) Commercial Real Estate Consulting & Coaching

Address: Cary, NC, United States

Phone: 1-800-517-5542

Website: https://massimo-group.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/1odh-xutOF8?si=aYAy9OMFTBCeB_Lx

