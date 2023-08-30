The Massimo Group Announces a Staggering $256 Million in Commissions Amidst CRE Industry Challenges

Founder and President, Rod Santomassimo, offers a behind-the-scenes look into the success of commercial real estate brokers under The Massimo Group's tutelage.

The Massimo Group, North America's premier commercial real estate coaching and consulting organization, proudly announced an impressive $256 million in commissions under contract for its clients, even as the broader industry faces significant challenges.

In the recent "Massimo Minute" video, available for viewing here, Rod Santomassimo, Founder and President of The Massimo Group, emphasized the resilience and success of commercial real estate brokers under their guidance.

This insight comes at a time when the industry is contending with issues like debt, the Federal Reserve, and banking concerns.

For a detailed breakdown of these achievements, readers may visit the accompanying blog post.

Key insights from the video include:

Industry-Wide Earnings: Only one out of a hundred in the commercial real estate brokerage market earns seven figures. Massimo Group's Client Success: Last year, one out of three of The Massimo Group's one-on-one coaching clients earned seven figures. And many did so for the first time. 2023's Rising Stars: As of early August, numerous Massimo Group coaching clients already achieved seven-figure earnings.





"These figures underscore the tenacity and drive of individual commercial real estate brokers," said Santomassimo. "Despite market challenges, there are vast opportunities for those proactive enough to seize them."

About The Massimo Group

Rod Santomassimo founded The Massimo Group, a community of CRE experts dedicated to the growth of dedicated commercial real estate agents. With over 30 Certified Massimo CRE Coaches, all of whom are active commercial real estate brokers, the group brings centuries of combined brokerage experience. Leveraging the Massimo Methods™ their coaching clients consistently out-earn their CRE peers by 7X.

In the past year alone, Massimo Coaching Clients closed $2.6 billion in transaction value. This achievement is a testament to the group's commitment to excellence and the effectiveness of their coaching methods.

Rod's journey, from facing early life challenges to becoming a thought leader in the CRE industry, is a testament to the transformative power of dedicated coaching. Starting The Massimo Group during the Great Recession, Rod and his team have since helped over 4,100+ Commercial Real Estate Brokers and Owners, providing them with systems and processes to achieve their desired business and life goals.

The Massimo Group continues to offer a plethora of resources, including free downloads, assessments, webinars, and masterclasses, to aid commercial real estate professionals in achieving unparalleled success.

For more information or to access the resources mentioned, visit The Massimo Group's website.

