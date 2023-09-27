The Massimo Group Incorporates AI Bots to Accelerate Implementation of is Coaching Programs for Commercial Real Estate Brokers

The Massimo Group introduces AI bots in its coaching programs for commercial real estate brokers, enhancing engagement and efficiency. This innovative approach accelerates the implementation of Massimo Methods™, aiding brokers in securing larger deals, higher fees, and a robust pipeline.

—

The Massimo Group, North America's leading commercial real estate coaching and consulting organization, unveils a groundbreaking strategy for commercial real estate professionals aiming to swiftly expand their pipelines amidst the evolving market landscape.

Rod Santomassimo, Founder and President of The Massimo Group, emphasizes the pivotal role of technology, particularly automation and artificial intelligence, in propelling brokerage practices forward.

For a deeper dive into expanding CRE pipelines, visit The Massimo Group's recent blog post.

As the pace of technological advancement outstrips market shifts, the integration of these platforms into brokerage practices emerges as a paramount strategy. Santomassimo elucidates the following key points:

Automation as a Core Growth Driver: The foremost method to augment pipelines today hinges on the effective utilization of automation. Implementation Guidance: Practical insights on how to seamlessly incorporate these technological approaches into existing coaching programs Beyond Basic Tools: The necessity of transcending basic tools like dialers and embracing comprehensive automation campaigns and artificial intelligence to achieve a competitive edge



"Automation and artificial intelligence not only facilitate a higher level of engagement with quality clients but also pave the way for securing larger deals, higher fees, and ultimately, a more robust pipeline," states Santomassimo.

Massimo is implementing AI bots in its coaching programs to help their clients with roleplaying pitches and prospecting calls, to interact with their extensive resource library, and even to act as a virtual coach between live coaching sessions.

In addition, they are implementing AI bots in all their coaching curricula to assist their clients in the implementation of their proprietary Massimo Methods™.

He urges all commercial real estate professionals to initiate automation campaigns and AI at the earliest to experience substantial growth in their practice.

The Massimo Group continues to provide invaluable resources for commercial real estate professionals striving for excellence. Alongside insightful Massimo Minutes, they offer a range of free resources, including a downloadable guide for achieving the best CRE year yet, a career acceleration assessment, a webinar on the six steps to seven figures, and a masterclass on becoming an elite commercial real estate professional.

About The Massimo Group

Rod Santomassimo founded The Massimo Group, a community of CRE experts dedicated to the growth of dedicated commercial real estate agents. With over 30 Certified Massimo CRE Coaches, all of whom are active commercial real estate brokers, the group brings centuries of combined brokerage experience. Leveraging the Massimo Methods™ their coaching clients consistently out-earn their CRE peers by 7X.

In the past year alone, Massimo Coaching Clients closed $2.6 billion in transaction value. This achievement is a testament to the group's commitment to excellence and the effectiveness of their coaching methods.

Rod's journey, from facing early life challenges to becoming a thought leader in the CRE industry, is a testament to the transformative power of dedicated coaching. Starting The Massimo Group during the Great Recession, Rod and his team have since helped over 4,100+ Commercial Real Estate Brokers and Owners, providing them with systems and processes to achieve their desired business and life goals.

The Massimo Group continues to offer resources, including free downloads, assessments, webinars, and masterclasses, to aid commercial real estate professionals in achieving unparalleled success.

For more information or to access the resources mentioned, visit The Massimo Group's website.

Contact Info:

Name: Rod Santomassimo

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Massimo Group (TM) Commercial Real Estate Consulting & Coaching

Address: Cary, NC, United States, North Carolina

Phone: 1-800-517-5542

Website: https://massimo-group.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/GrlMexlepz4?si=OJ176RRMVAJSFmVe

Release ID: 89108550

