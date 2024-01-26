The Massimo Group Introduces Revolutionary AI-Driven CRE Listing Launcher, Redefining Commercial Real Estate Property Marketing

The Massimo Group announces the launch of the CRE Listing Launcher, an AI-driven platform set to transform commercial real estate property marketing. Promising enhanced efficiency, faster deal closures, and higher commissions, the platform debuts in an information session on January 31.

—

The Massimo Group will unveil the innovative CRE Listing Launcher on January 31, 2024. This transformative, AI-driven platform is set to redefine property marketing for commercial real estate professionals.

Rod Santomassimo, Founder and President of the Massimo Group, announced the groundbreaking tool, which aims to improve marketing efficiency, accelerate deal closures, and increase commissions in the CRE industry, representing a significant advancement in how commercial real estate professionals market and sell properties.

Rod Santomassimo expresses his enthusiasm for the CRE Listing Launcher: "We're excited to introduce a platform that revolutionizes the commercial real estate marketing landscape. The CRE Listing Launcher, developed with advanced AI technology, enables brokers to earn bigger fees, close deals faster, and work more efficiently."

The CRE Listing Launcher automates and streamlines property marketing efforts, allowing brokers to reach their target audience more quickly and effectively. It manages inquiries, schedules property tours and broker meetings, and provides a comprehensive, organized deal room for clients and investors.

"Imagine a world where your calendar fills with potential commission-earning opportunities automatically," says Santomassimo. "That's the power and efficiency the CRE Listing Launcher brings to the commercial real estate market."

The Massimo Group will host a free information session on January 31 at 1 p.m. EST to demonstrate this revolutionary platform. The session will detail the CRE Listing Launcher's functionality and its benefits for various CRE professionals, including tenant reps, landlord reps, and investment brokers.

"Our technology offers a seamless and interactive experience from the initial inquiry to the closing of deals, catering to a range of CRE professionals," adds Santomassimo.

The CRE Listing Launcher is a testament to The Massimo Group's commitment to leveraging innovative technology to advance the commercial real estate industry. This initiative highlights the company's dedication to providing innovative solutions that empower CRE professionals to achieve greater success.

CRE professionals who want to learn more about the CRE Listing Launcher and how it can help them transform their property marketing strategies need to register for the January 31 information session.

For more information and to register for the event, visit Massimo Group's Registration Page.

About the company: Rod Santomassimo founded The Massimo Group, a community of CRE experts dedicated to the growth of dedicated commercial real estate agents. With over 30 Certified Massimo CRE Coaches, all of whom are active commercial real estate brokers, the group brings centuries of combined brokerage experience. Leveraging the Massimo Methods (TM) their coaching clients consistently outearn their CRE peers by 7X. In the past year alone, Massimo Coaching Clients closed $2.6 billion in transaction value. This achievement is a testament to the group’s commitment to excellence and the effectiveness of their coaching methods. Rod’s journey, from facing early life challenges to becoming a thought leader in the CRE industry, is a testament to the transformative power of dedicated coaching. Since starting The Massimo Group during the Great Recession, Rod and his team have since helped over 4,100 commercial real estate brokers and owners, providing them with systems and processes to achieve their desired business and life goals. The Massimo Group continues to offer resources, including free downloads, assessments, webinars, and masterclasses, to aid commercial real estate professionals in achieving unparalleled success.

