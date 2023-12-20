The Massimo Group Invites CRE Brokers to Transform Their Careers with Free Broker Break-Through Strategy Sessions

The Massimo Group offers CRE brokers a unique opportunity with free Broker Break-Through Strategy Sessions, designed to boost career success. Industry veterans lead these sessions, tailored for experienced professionals, to provide personalized strategies that enhance operational efficiency and boost commissions.

The Massimo Group, a trailblazer in commercial real estate (CRE) coaching, is now offering an exclusive opportunity for CRE brokers to significantly elevate their careers.

The organization announced free 30-minute Broker Break-Through Strategy Sessions, valued at $500, aimed at empowering CRE professionals to achieve higher commissions and efficiency in their business operations.

Rod Santomassimo, founder and president of The Massimo Group, emphasizes the transformative potential of these sessions. "Our goal is to guide CRE brokers towards not just meeting but surpassing their business objectives. These strategy sessions are a gateway to understanding and unlocking the full potential of their careers," says Santomassimo.

The Massimo Group's initiative responds to the increasing demand for strategic guidance in the competitive CRE industry. They tailor these sessions to provide brokers with personalized insights and strategies, aligning with their unique business goals and challenges.

"Every broker's journey is different, and our approach is to offer customized solutions that resonate with their specific needs," adds Santomassimo.

The Broker Break-Through Strategy Sessions delve into the core aspects of a broker's business, identifying areas for growth and improvement. Participants will receive expert advice on enhancing their prospecting, marketing, and operational strategies, all aimed at boosting their income and optimizing their time management.

This initiative is part of The Massimo Group's commitment to fostering success in the CRE industry.

With a team of over 30 certified CRE coaches, the organization brings a wealth of experience and proven methodologies to the table. "Our coaches are not just mentors; they are industry veterans who have walked the path and understand the intricacies of the CRE market," Santomassimo notes.

The Massimo Group's approach consistently yields remarkable results. Their coaching clients consistently out-earn their CRE peers by 7X, a testament to the effectiveness of their programs. "Our methods are tried and tested. We focus on delivering tangible results, and our record of accomplishment speaks for itself," Santomassimo proudly states.

In addition to the strategy sessions, The Massimo Group offers a range of resources, including Rod Santomassimo's best-selling books and the Massimobile CRE production platform. These tools complement the coaching experience, providing brokers with comprehensive support in their journey towards success.

CRE brokers looking to transform their 2024 should promptly schedule their free Broker Break-Through Strategy Session. With limited availability, it's crucial for brokers to act quickly to secure their spot. For more information and to schedule a session, visit Massimo Group's Scheduling.





About Us: Rod Santomassimo founded The Massimo Group, a community of CRE experts dedicated to the growth of dedicated commercial real estate agents. With over 30 Certified Massimo CRE Coaches, all of whom are active commercial real estate brokers, the group brings centuries of combined brokerage experience. Leveraging the Massimo Methods (TM) their coaching clients consistently outearn their CRE peers by 7X. In the past year alone, Massimo Coaching Clients closed $2.6 billion in transaction value. This achievement is a testament to the group’s commitment to excellence and the effectiveness of their coaching methods. Rod’s journey, from facing early life challenges to becoming a thought leader in the CRE industry, is a testament to the transformative power of dedicated coaching. Since starting The Massimo Group during the Great Recession, Rod and his team have since helped over 4,100 commercial real estate brokers and owners, providing them with systems and processes to achieve their desired business and life goals. The Massimo Group continues to offer resources, including free downloads, assessments, webinars, and masterclasses, to aid commercial real estate professionals in achieving unparalleled success.

