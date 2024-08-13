The Massimo Group Launches CRE Broker Start Program - Its First Training Program for Commercial Real Estate Agents and Brokers

The Massimo Group announces the launch of CRE Broker Start, a 90-day online training portal that offers access to their industry-leading coaching content for the very first time.

The Massimo Group, the premier coaching organization in the commercial brokerage industry, proudly announces the launch of its innovative CRE Broker Start program. This new initiative aims to equip aspiring commercial real estate brokers with the essential tools, strategies, and support they need to quickly get in position to earn greater commissions.

"We recognize not every commercial real estate broker is ready to commit to our coaching programs, yet they face unique challenges and opportunities, and our goal with CRE Broker Start is to provide them with the knowledge and resources to overcome these hurdles and achieve success," said Rod Santomassimo, owner of the Massimo Group. "The overwhelming demand for this program underscores the need for a dedicated training platform for new professionals in the industry."

The CRE Broker Start program offers a comprehensive 12-week curriculum designed to help participants avoid common rookie mistakes, build a robust pipeline from day one, and create a strong foundation for a lasting career. The program covers key aspects of commercial real estate, including success strategies from top producers, effective leadership, and the importance of return on equity (ROE) in transactions.



"CRE Broker Start is the ultimate launch pad for new and aspiring commercial real estate professionals," Santomassimo added. "By learning from industry veterans and accessing our proprietary tools and resources, participants can significantly enhance their chances of success."

Key Benefits of the CRE Broker Start Program:

● Learn from Top Producers: Gain insights and strategies from successful industry leaders.

● Avoid Rookie Mistakes: Identify and sidestep common pitfalls that hinder new brokers.

● Build a Strong Foundation: Establish the essential skills and knowledge needed for a thriving career.

● Create a Robust Pipeline: Develop techniques to consistently generate leads and close deals.

In addition to the structured modules, participants will benefit from access to the Massimo Group's Massimobile™ platform, AI-powered support bots, and a rich library of videos, exercises, and worksheets. These resources ensure that brokers receive ongoing support and guidance throughout their learning journey.

The program received positive feedback from early participants. Limor Spilky of Location Matters shared, "The CRE Broker Start program had a huge impact. I started from ground zero and secured three listings during the course of the program. This is a required course for anyone starting out in commercial real estate."

"We believe that a solid foundation is crucial for long-term success in commercial real estate brokerage," Santomassimo emphasized. "With CRE Broker Start, we aim to provide new brokers with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in this competitive industry."

The CRE Broker Start program is now open for enrollment. Interested individuals can visit www.crebrokerstart.com to learn more and secure their spot.

About the company: The Massimo Group is a leading commercial real estate consulting and coaching organization dedicated to helping brokers achieve their professional goals. With over 15 years of experience, the Massimo Group has empowered thousands of professionals to elevate their performance and grow their businesses through practical strategies and personalized coaching. For more information, please visit Massimo Group’s website.

