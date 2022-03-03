Master Concept aids G Suite Legacy user upgrade to Google Workspace through virtual workshops

HONG KONG, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Concept, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, today announced several offerings to assist businesses looking to upgrade from G Suite Legacy Free Edition to Google Workspace.



Earlier this year, Google announced that the G Suite legacy free edition will no longer be available starting May 1, 2022. To maintain their current services and accounts, Google recommends G Suite Legacy Edition users upgrade to Google Workspace by May 1, 2022. After the upgrade, subscribers can use the new subscription at no cost until July 1.

To help more G Suite users select the option that best suits their organization's needs, Master Concept will be conducting an official webinar in the coming month to ease users' transition to the Google Workspace with no charge on March 17. Book your seat NOW!

With six SKUs for Google Workspace, Master Concept provides consultation services to guide customers on how to choose the right version for their needs, data migration and other training resources and technical support.

Moreover, a technical Google Workspace workshop will also be conducted by Master Concept on April 20 to provide insights into user and administrative functions, helping both users and administrators to explore more advanced applications of Google Workspace and create a better collaboration and secure work environment.

Benefits for G Suite legacy free edition users that reach out to Master Concept before April 15:

Free consultation to meet business requirements

Free ticket to Google Workspace workshop for more advanced insight

Special rates for services

To receive this exclusive benefit from Master Concept, please visit here.

Master Concept was awarded Google Cloud Partner of the Year 2019 – Work Transformation, in which the achievements of assisting companies in digital transformation are highly recognized. The company has successfully implemented Google Workspace to thousands of enterprises across various scales and industries, while providing consulting, technical support, data migration, and training to comprehensively assist enterprises in their journey of digital transformation.

To learn more about the G Suite transformation to Google Workspace with Master Concept, please register here for the webinar and workshop and here for the special offers.

About Master Concept

Founded in 2003, the award-winning Google Cloud Premier Partner Master Concept provides technology services and cloud advisory to improve customer experience for the world's leading brands. With a dedicated task force serving enterprise clients and thousands of other businesses in Asia Pacific, Master Concept provides cloud strategy, implementation, and integration support, as well as training and platform enhancements for customers across all industries.

For more information, visit https://hkmci.com/ .

