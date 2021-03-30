Master Concept Partners with Foursquare to Unlock Customer Value with Location Data

Master Concept integrates Foursquare Places API in its solution to the first Foursquare solution partner in Hong Kong and Taiwan

HONG KONG, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Concept, an award-winning cloud technology advisor, today announced a strategic partnership with Foursquare, the leading independent location technology company, to help organizations unlock the value of location data, using Foursquare's Places API, to drive better insights and enable faster decisions to propel businesses forward.

The pandemic has caused consumers to change their routines at unprecedented speed. Location-based data plays a critical role in helping businesses better understand shifting consumer behaviors. Using Foursquare rich location dataset, Master Concept offers customers reliable and cost-effective geospatial solutions to help their businesses keep up with the changes and adapt to new normal.

"We are excited to collaborate with Foursquare to bring our geospatial services capabilities to market rapidly and at scale." said Derek Chan, Director and Co founder of Master Concept. "The partnership with Foursquare will complement our robust geospatial solution and provide a compelling value proposition for our clients."

The Foursquare Places API not only provides location based experiences with a diverse set of information on venues, users, photos, and check-ins, it also supports real time access to places and Snap-to-Place technology that assigns users to specific locations with geo-tagging. Master Concept provides licensing, support and professional services and development based on Foursquare Places solution.

"We are thrilled to partner Master Concept to bring Places to more enterprises in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Location data can provide the key insights enterprises need to keep pace with the changing consumer behaviours and preferences. As Foursquare continues to scale across the Asia-Pacific region, we look forward to working with more like-minded partners like Master Concept who understand the importance of using location data in navigating the dynamic environment that businesses have to operate in today," said Aditi Kohli, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Foursquare.

About Master Concept

Founded in 2003, Master Concept is an award-winning cloud technology advisor dedicated to providing leading technology and cloud consulting services to improve customer experience for the world's leading brands. With 120+ expertises serving different enterprise clients and thousands of SMB businesses around Asia Pacific, our team provides cloud strategy, implementation and integration support, as well as training and platform enhancements for customers across all industries.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Master Concept operates globally from our 8 offices located in Mainland China Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Beijing, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia. Our approach and our commitment to our customers are simple: Get the heavy lifting solved, become CIRRUS.

For more information, please go to: https://www.hkmci.com/

About Foursquare

Foursquare is the leading independent location technology company, powered by our deep understanding of how people move throughout the world. Our solutions help businesses make smarter decisions, developers create more engaging experiences, and brands build more effective marketing strategies.

Foursquare's platform includes Attribution, Audience, Pinpoint, Proximity, Places, Pilgrim SDK and Visits. As the industry's first and only accredited company for location data from the Media Rating Council (MRC), this foundation powers all our solutions — those that exist today and those we have yet to build. Over 14 billion consumer-verified place visit confirmations help us keep our map and models fresh and up-to-date, building a phone's-eye-view of the world with 95 million unique places of interest worldwide.

