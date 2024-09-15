Master Roofing Inc. Strengthens Community Ties Through Local Engagement and Support

—

Master Roofing Inc., a leading roofing company in Irvine, California, is deepening its commitment to the community through active participation in local projects, charitable donations, and sponsorship of events. The company has recently become a 2024 Gold sponsor of the American Legion Post 132, reflecting its dedication to giving back to the community that has supported its growth.

Master Roofing Inc., a trusted name in residential and commercial roofing services, is making a significant impact in the local community by actively engaging in various projects, charitable activities, and event sponsorships. The company’s recent initiatives underscore its commitment to fostering strong community relationships and supporting local causes.

Recent Community Projects and Sponsorships

Master Roofing Inc. has been a proud sponsor and participant in several community projects aimed at improving the quality of life for residents in Irvine and surrounding areas. The company's most notable recent contribution is its 2024 Gold sponsorship of the American Legion Post 132, a local organization dedicated to supporting veterans, their families, and the broader community. This sponsorship reflects Master Roofing Inc.’s deep respect for the service and sacrifices of military personnel and its commitment to honoring their legacy.

Partnership with Local Charities and Non-Profits

Beyond event sponsorship, Master Roofing Inc. has established partnerships with various local charities and non-profit organizations. These collaborations have enabled the company to contribute meaningfully to causes such as housing support, youth development, and community health initiatives. By working closely with these organizations, Master Roofing Inc. aims to address critical needs within the community and provide resources where they are most needed.

Testimonials from Community Leaders and Beneficiaries

Quinn Schilz, President and Founder of Master Roofing Inc., expressed his passion for community involvement, stating, "At Master Roofing Inc., we believe that our success is deeply intertwined with the well-being of the community we serve. Supporting local projects and organizations like the American Legion Post 132 is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us. We're committed to making a positive impact, not just through our roofing services, but by being an active and engaged member of this community."

Future Plans for Community Engagement

Looking ahead, Master Roofing Inc. plans to expand its community engagement efforts. The company is exploring new partnerships with additional local non-profits and is committed to increasing its support for community events. Future initiatives include sponsoring youth sports teams, organizing neighborhood clean-up days, and hosting educational workshops on home maintenance and safety.

Master Roofing Inc. believes that by giving back to the community, they are not only helping to build a stronger, more resilient society but also creating lasting relationships with the people and organizations that make Irvine a vibrant place to live and work.

For more information about Master Roofing Inc. and their community initiatives, please visit https://master-roofinginc.com/ or contact Quinn Schilz at pr@master-roofinginc.com.

About Master Roofing Inc.:

Master Roofing Inc. is a premier roofing contractor based in Irvine, California, specializing in residential and commercial roofing services. With a reputation for quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, Master Roofing Inc. has been serving the community for over three years. The company is dedicated to providing reliable, long-lasting roofing solutions while actively contributing to the betterment of the local community.

About American Legion Post 132:

The American Legion Post 132 in Orange, California, is part of the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth, advocating patriotism, promoting strong national security, and supporting veterans and active-duty military members. Post 132 has been a cornerstone of the community, offering resources and programs that benefit veterans and their families. For more information, visit http://www.orangepost132.com/about-1.html.





Contact Info:

Name: Quinn Schilz

Email: Send Email

Organization: Master Roofing Inc

Address: 17875 Von Karman Ave Ste 150, Irvine, CA 92614

Phone: (800) 914-4108

Website: https://master-roofinginc.com/



Release ID: 89141091

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.