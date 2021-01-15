Master Select Group invites Sky to share his exclusive investment tips

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to help investors from all regions obtain convenient learning channels, the world's leading online trading broker - Master Select Group will hold a series of online investment seminars from 2021. In this year, MSG will sincerely invite investment experts and famous teachers with various expertise in the financial market to provide investors with first-hand investment experience and market insights through the online meeting platform Zoom, helping investors enhance their trading skills and obtain long-term and stable investment income.

The first webinar in 2021 was successfully held on January 10th. This webinar was jointly promoted by MSG and CMoney which is one of the most popular financial media in Taiwan. In just a few days of the promotion period, MSG had received hundreds of inquiries and applications. For the first important lecture of the year, MSG successfully invited Sky, a very famous FX margin trading teacher in the industry, to bring a remarkable speech to the investors.

At the beginning of the lecture, Sky made an introduction to the audience about what is FX margin trading and why it is very suitable for the petty bourgeoisie to start their investment journey. Sky explained that during the learning phase when the petty bourgeoisie do not know much about how to make investments, it is not recommended to put too much money in the market at once. However, if the amount of funds is too small, it will be difficult to make any profit in traditional investment channels such as stocks, ETFs, and deposits.

Just because of this, the investment advantages of FX margin trading or CFD trading have emerged. FX margin trading has the features of flexible leverage and flexible trading hands, which can meet the needs of beginners and ordinary investors with small capital and risk control requirements. At the same time, the FX market also has the advantages of 24 hours operation, rich products to choose, huge market volume, openness and transparency, which is very suitable for the petty bourgeoisie to trade after work.

Sky believes that concepts, discipline, and risk control are the three key factors for maintaining a long-term and stable profit. First of all, investors need to form good investment concepts, fully understand the products they invest in, understand their risk appetite, understand the mutual influence of the market or products, read more financial-related books, and understand that in every crisis lies an opportunity, avoid fear and greed. More importantly, investors should focus on cultivating their own ability of trading and make investments by themselves rather than third-party advisers.

The two-hour webinar came to an end with great success. An audience left a message at the end of the event, said: "Thank you for bringing us this remarkable speech and valuable learning opportunity. I sincerely hope that MSG will continue to hold this kind of event! " MSG responded, "In the future, we will continue to play the key role of an international CFD broker to provide investors with more high-quality learning opportunities, so that more people can have the chance to make long-term and stable income in global financial markets."

Please click the link below to watch the video of the webinar

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRbpm0S55F8

Welcome to visit MSG official website msgforex.com.

For any questions, please contact MSG CS Center

Line1: https://line.me/ti/p/69znMq7fuL

Line2: https://line.me/ti/p/6SyUaMU0kF