Master Select Group launches the third batch of US stock CFDs

TAIPEI, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. stock market is the most important stock market in the world, and the influence of the U.S. stock market is big enough to determine the direction of the global trend. Since the world's leading online trading broker - Master Select Group launched the first and second batch of US stock CFDs from September to October in 2020, its products are gaining more and more interest from investors.

To further improve the US stock CFD product system and provide investors with more investment options, MSG plans to launch the third batch of US stock CFDs on February 22, 2021. The product list is quite long and attractive. The 30 new stock CFD products include the most popular stocks in various fields such as internet technology, financial service, new energy vehicles, biotechnology and medical care.

So, which stocks will be added to MSG's CFD product list? They are Amazon, Google, Nvidia, Intel, Adobe, JD, Zoom, IBM, Baidu, KE Holdings, Spotify, Bilibili, Thomson Reuters, Futu; BOA, Wells Fargo, CME, UBS; GM, Ford, NIO, XPeng, Li Auto; Johnson & Johnson, UNH, Pfizer, 3M, GE, Yum Brands, ZTO.

Why trade Stock CFDs instead of Stocks?

CFDs solve the channel problems . Opening a traditional stock trading account usually requires much information, involves cumbersome procedures, and has more geographical limitations in the choice of stock types. Choosing the stock CFDs can compress the account opening time within one working day, and connect to the global stock market through the MT4 platform to catch all the leading stocks in the world.

CFDs solve your funding problems . Top stocks are always expensive per share, and it would be even more difficult to reap profits in the stock market with limited funds. Trading stocks via CFDs, investors do not need to pay the full amount of investment. Taking advantage of leverage, you only need to pay a small percentage of the total position to make a transaction, while enjoying all the benefits and risks brought by market fluctuations.

CFDs offer trading opportunities in a bear market . At the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 epidemic plunged global stock markets into a bear market, and the US stock market crashed four times in half a month. If in the traditional stock market, all investors can do is to quit the market with heavy loss or wait for the turning point to appear. By trading stocks via CFDs, investors can break the restriction of one-way trading and choose "short" or "long" according to the market direction, obtaining more profitable opportunities.

Why choose MSG to trade US stock CFDs?

Commission-free. There is no commission, stamp duty, transaction levy, etc.

The funding threshold is low. The threshold for opening an account and investment is low.

High flexibility. T+0 trading mode, stocks can be bought and sold on the same day.

Diversified products. Investors can buy and sell a variety of products using one account.

MT4 platform. MT4 has simple and easy-to-use interfaces and is widely used by investors in the world.

How to trade stock CFDs with MSG?

The 30 US stocks are all well-known company stocks in the world. If there is a company you like, or if you have clear judgment on the company's stock trends, you can trade it directly through the Master Select Group's MT4 trading platform. If you do not have your own account, you can fill in your information through the online account opening guide. It will only take 1 minute to complete the real account application. Just start your online trading experience now!

Welcome to visit MSG official website msgforex.com.

If you have any question, please contact MSG CS Center

Line1: https://line.me/ti/p/69znMq7fuL

Line2: https://line.me/ti/p/6SyUaMU0kF