Mastering Clean Hydrogen Live Online Masterclass is Now Open for Registration

Singapore, Nov 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, is bringing back the Mastering Clean Hydrogen online masterclass and it will be commencing live on 20 January 2022.



The "hydrogen economy" was first described 50 years ago, but failed to develop. Now hydrogen is making a comeback, with unprecedented momentum from both policymakers and industry amid a background of energy decarbonisation. Nevertheless, given its failure in the past, current investors and business developers in the sector are strongly advised to ensure they understand the complexities and competitive environments of the hydrogen landscape.



This live online masterclass combines an excellent overview of the different elements of the clean hydrogen sector with a series of critical thinking and analysis exercises which provide clear guidance on market assessment requirements, including key opportunity and risk influences.



If you are seeking a wide-ranging, hype-free and independent perspective on the markets and supply chain activities which will (and won't) drive demand for clean hydrogen, this comprehensive course is designed for you. Attendees will have a clearly explained, business-focused perspective on the competitive context of hydrogen across its various use cases. Attendees will be able to separate what is actually happening in the market from the headlines and hype, and to identify the drivers and credible near-term opportunities for your business. Attendees will evaluate barriers to hydrogen within certain market segments and its competitive advantages in others, illustrated by examples from a global perspective.



Executive Director of PTC India commented, "The course was informative, extensive in coverage and insightful. The five sessions were able to build up a tempo very well, and I am happy that I attended the course and also endorsed it for participation by some of my other colleagues."



"From zero to great knowledge and full of information regarding hydrogen production. The sessions cover everything including policies around the globe, market segmentation, technical and commercial analysis of hydrogen plants," said Senior Engineer of Tenaga Nasional Berhad.



Grab this opportunity to gain the knowledge and tools to segment and analyse opportunity & risk within emerging hydrogen economies.



Course Sessions



- Hydrogen market segmentation and assessment

- Examining key hydrogen applications and markets

- Producing hydrogen from renewable power

- Storing and moving hydrogen

- Developing and growing hydrogen value propositions



Benefits of Attending:



- Gain a clear understanding of hydrogen industry technologies, terminologies & metrics

- Review the value chain from hydrogen production to end-use market demand

- Focus on the production of clean hydrogen from renewable power ("green" hydrogen)

- Understand the competitive playing field and the economic variables that will impact it

- Discuss the key practical delivery challenges facing clean hydrogen projects

- Learn key lessons from project examples and proposals from around the world



Want to learn more?



Simply email emilia[at]infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210 | Email: emilia[at]infocusevent.com | Website:



Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com Singapore, Nov 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, is bringing back the Mastering Clean Hydrogen online masterclass and it will be commencing live on 20 January 2022.The "hydrogen economy" was first described 50 years ago, but failed to develop. Now hydrogen is making a comeback, with unprecedented momentum from both policymakers and industry amid a background of energy decarbonisation. Nevertheless, given its failure in the past, current investors and business developers in the sector are strongly advised to ensure they understand the complexities and competitive environments of the hydrogen landscape.This live online masterclass combines an excellent overview of the different elements of the clean hydrogen sector with a series of critical thinking and analysis exercises which provide clear guidance on market assessment requirements, including key opportunity and risk influences.If you are seeking a wide-ranging, hype-free and independent perspective on the markets and supply chain activities which will (and won't) drive demand for clean hydrogen, this comprehensive course is designed for you. Attendees will have a clearly explained, business-focused perspective on the competitive context of hydrogen across its various use cases. Attendees will be able to separate what is actually happening in the market from the headlines and hype, and to identify the drivers and credible near-term opportunities for your business. Attendees will evaluate barriers to hydrogen within certain market segments and its competitive advantages in others, illustrated by examples from a global perspective.Executive Director of PTC India commented, "The course was informative, extensive in coverage and insightful. The five sessions were able to build up a tempo very well, and I am happy that I attended the course and also endorsed it for participation by some of my other colleagues.""From zero to great knowledge and full of information regarding hydrogen production. The sessions cover everything including policies around the globe, market segmentation, technical and commercial analysis of hydrogen plants," said Senior Engineer of Tenaga Nasional Berhad.Grab this opportunity to gain the knowledge and tools to segment and analyse opportunity & risk within emerging hydrogen economies.Course Sessions- Hydrogen market segmentation and assessment- Examining key hydrogen applications and markets- Producing hydrogen from renewable power- Storing and moving hydrogen- Developing and growing hydrogen value propositionsBenefits of Attending:- Gain a clear understanding of hydrogen industry technologies, terminologies & metrics- Review the value chain from hydrogen production to end-use market demand- Focus on the production of clean hydrogen from renewable power ("green" hydrogen)- Understand the competitive playing field and the economic variables that will impact it- Discuss the key practical delivery challenges facing clean hydrogen projects- Learn key lessons from project examples and proposals from around the worldWant to learn more?Simply email emilia[at]infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/hydrogen About Infocus International GroupInfocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.Emilia MokTel: +65 6325 0210 | Email: emilia[at]infocusevent.com | Website: www.infocusinternational.com Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com