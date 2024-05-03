Masterpapers Releases a Guide for Budget-Friendly Tips for Students to Explore Singapore: From Cheap Flights to Free Activities

Masterpapers shares budget-friendly travel tips for students visiting Singapore, from affordable accommodations to free activities, ensuring an enjoyable trip without overspending.

Singapore is an expensive country, and many visitors with small budgets are always skeptical of visiting it. One needs to have significant funds to be able to make the trip. Due to this, many opt for other cheaper destinations. But don’t worry if Singapore is on your list of must-visit destinations, but you are on a shoestring student budget. We’ve compiled tips to help you have a successful and enjoyable trip.

Choose the Right Time to Visit

Singapore’s hotels are costly and can significantly eat into your budget. Avoiding traveling during peak seasons will help you save a lot of money. During peak seasons, many people visit, and the hotel rates increase. For example, during December and the Singapore Grand Prix, most visitors trickle into the country to enjoy themselves, creating an increased demand for accommodation sites. So check the calendar before paying a visit to ensure that your budget will be sustainable.

Find a Cheap Flight

Your flight is the first place to save cash. When deciding on the airlines to use, review the prices offered by the different airlines. An airline that charges high fares doesn’t necessarily mean it offers the best services. Many airlines that offer remarkable services are using low-pricing strategies to gain a larger customer base. Take advantage of that and save some money that you can channel to other expenses when you arrive, such as food, recreational activities, or even purchasing an essay at MasterPapers so you don’t fail to turn in a pending assignment that you will not get time to work on once you arrive.

Understand Tourist Privileges

Singapore is a country that is designed to attract tourists, and there are many tourist privileges and discounts. The first discount is the 7% GST rebate, which you can use when shopping in the country. There are malls in every neighborhood, and you will be able to enjoy shopping and get discounts. Another privilege is free entry to casinos. Even though gambling is not the best activity to engage in while on a budget, you can still enter casinos and get a feel of Singapore’s casino vibe.

Use Public Transport

Singapore has a robust public transport network, which includes train systems, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), and buses. The transport systems run frequently and can take you to any part of Singapore you desire. Private transport like taxis is generally more convenient, but it is worth noting that you will spend a lot when using private transport. On the other hand, public transport will get you to where you want to go at a cheaper cost.

Stay With a Friend Who Is Studying in Singapore

Having a friend studying in Singapore can be hard, but if you know someone, don’t miss out on the opportunity to cut your accommodation expenses. Hotels in Singapore are generally costly, and the accommodation costs might significantly affect your budget. If you have a friend who lives in Singapore, ask them if you can stay with them during your visit. If they accept, you will be able to spend the accommodation expenses on other fulfilling activities during your visit.

Stay at a Hostel

If you do not have any friends residing in Singapore, your other accommodation alternative is to stay at a hostel. Hostels are much cheaper than hotels in Singapore, and you will be able to save some money. When you want the best pay for essay websites, you have to choose a website that offers more value for money. Likewise, when choosing a hostel, you should prioritize one that will help you save. Pick a hostel close to a transport route, either a bus stop or a railway terminus. Living in a hostel where transport is easily accessible will ensure you do not spend money getting from your residence to where you will pick up a bus or a train.

Dine at Hawker Centers

One thing that is still affordable in Singapore is the food that is sold in the hawker centers. The hawker centers sell street and restaurant foods, and they are mainly located outside in Singapore’s crazy heat. The heat might make the place a little uncomfortable to eat, but you will eventually get used to it. The hawker centers are clean and usually serve the best local meals. Eating at these places means that you will get to eat cheaply while immersing yourself in Singapore’s local culture.

Cut Back on Alcohol

Alcohol is one of the most taxed goods in Singapore, and going for a night out in one of the country’s posh bars and restaurants can dent your pocket. A pint of beer in the country’s local bars is between $15 to $20. Avoiding drinking can help you save a lot of money for other activities. If you must drink, try to take advantage of happy hours or drink a beer while enjoying your meal in the hawker center.

Choose Supermarkets Over Convenience Stores

If you desire to stock up supplies, it is better to shop in supermarkets rather than in convinience stores. Singapore has supermarket chains that offer goods at fair prices. There are also smaller convenience stores in the country, but the prices of their items are a bit higher than those offered in supermarkets. The price difference might be negligible, but when you do bulk shopping, you will realize you have saved considerable money.

Enjoy Free Activities

Take advantage of the free activities that the country offers. You can enjoy many breathtaking views, which don’t require any payment. You can also interact with the locals and understand their culture. Moreover, you can enjoy open street festivals.

Last Stop

Singapore is a tourist destination that many people look forward to visiting, but the costs associated with the visit often discourage them. You can use many strategies to visit Singapore when you are on a student budget. They include visiting in the off-peak season, traveling with a cheaper airline, and booking a hostel rather than staying in a hotel. Besides, there are many free activities in the country which you can enjoy without spending anything. So take the opportunity to visit Singapore and enjoy its magnificent offerings without spending much.



