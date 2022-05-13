Masters in Computer Science Online Program Attracts Students Who Want a Senior Role as Data Scientist or Software Engineer

—

Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science is pleased to announce that the university is offering course opportunities for online students in Data Science and Software Engineering. The Masters in Computer Science Online degree opens career paths for students interested in data science or software engineer roles. According to projections issued by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a 12% growth in computer and information technology jobs is expected for the decade ending in 2028.

Aspiring and early career computer scientists require the knowledge, skills, and reputation of the institution to take advantage of this applicant-friendly job market. For those already working in the industry, an Online Computer Science Masters is ideal for those looking to obtain the most progress in their chosen career, with advanced core courses and in-demand specializations. The Baylor University graduate computer science degree will enable students to choose from software engineering or data science concentrations. The advanced degree helps the graduate stay ahead of industry developments and employer expectations.

IT professionals responding to a 2017 survey reported that 87 percent were satisfied or somewhat satisfied with their careers. As of the end of 2019, there were 3.6 million IT professionals and 3 million openings. Graduates in computer sciences are in an excellent position to enter the ranks of IT professionals. In 2019, a survey by Glassdoor found that data scientists believed that their occupation was the best in America.

Also, in 2019, U.S. News and World Report named Software Developers as 1st place in its 100 Best Jobs List. The ranking was based on average salaries, work-life balance, future growth, and other considerations. Projects state that the field will continue to grow because of organization and individual reliance on computer systems and mobile apps.



About the University:

Baylor University School of Engineering & Computer Science has added an online Masters in Computer Science degree with tracks in Data Science or Software Engineering to its curriculum. Graduates enter a profession projected to grow in numbers and importance over the upcoming years. Professionals in these fields report high levels of career satisfaction, according to surveys. Additional details can be found at https://onlinecs.baylor.edu/online-masters-computer-science

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Sharon Moore, Graduate Online Program Manager

Email: Send Email

Organization: Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science

Address: One Bear Place #97356, Waco, TX, 76798-7356

Phone: (254) 710-3890

Website: https://onlinecs.baylor.edu/online-masters-computer-science/software-engineering-track



Release ID: 89074973

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.