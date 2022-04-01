BANGKOK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Air Festival (FAF) CEO, Mr.Vinij Lertratanachai, the promoter of THE MATCH for the Bangkok Century Cup 2022 revealed today that this historic match will feature two world famous Premier League Footballs Clubs – Manchester United and Liverpool FC to compete in a pre-season match for the first time ever in Asia, this summer in Bangkok, Thailand.



THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022, Manchester United vs Liverpool, is here

The event will give an opportunity for football fans in Thailand and from across Asia to witness the legendary rivalry outside the UK and enjoy being close up with their favourite players right here in Bangkok. The event is estimated to stimulate the local economy by up to 6 Billion Thai Baht.

"THE MATCH" will be played at The Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on 12 July 2022, kicked off at 8PM local time and broadcasted live into estimated over 100 countries globally. The stadium will be further upgraded to meet international standards, from the pitch to other elements to reflect the strong identity of both teams and their famous stadiums; Old Trafford and Anfield. The stadium will have a maximum seating capacity of 59,000 to welcome passionate fans from across the region.

Mr.Vinij Lertratanachai, CEO, Fresh Air Festival Co., Ltd., said: "It is my honour and great privilege to have Manchester United Ambassador Andy Cole and Former LFC Defender Phil Babb joining us today here in Bangkok for the official announcement of this historic match. Football has always been considered as the most popular sport in the world and is also the #1 sport in Thailand and well known for its passionate fans. Bringing the two famous English Football teams- Manchester United and Liverpool FC who have the biggest fanbase around the world to Bangkok is not easy. However, we, Fresh Air Festival have proven that Thailand is among the leading hubs in Asia and we are fully capable of holding world-class events like 'The Match'' in the country."

Thailand is a multi-cultural country with visitors and residents from all over the world and Bangkok as its capital has everything to offer whether it's world class accommodation, amazing food, great shopping and historical tourist attractions – and is ready to be the host of "The Match" and welcome both teams and their fans from across Asia and the world. "With our expertise in organising major national and world-class events in Thailand, our strong commitment and trusted partners, I highly appreciate both clubs for their trust and confidence in us." Vinij concluded.

The stadium will see major renovations including additional temporary seating and VIP hospitality lounges on the running track to create a close viewing environment for the fans like in the Premier League. In addition, the football pitch will be upgraded to meet the requirements of both clubs and come as close as possible to conditions in the Premier League. The preparation will also include renovation of training facilities and other venues to provide the perfect conditions for pre-season training for the players and the clubs' managers.

The event will be organized under the public health guidelines for COVID-19 prevention at the time and with strict local and Premier League practices. Audiences will be required to wear masks throughout their time at the event (as per current regulations).

Andy Cole, Manchester United Legend said: "United have phenomenal support from our fans in Thailand and we can't wait to return to play for them again this summer. Our last visit was in 2013, where we received a wonderful welcome and I am sure the same will happen again when we play in July.

"Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a must-see fixture, whether a friendly game or not. It was a match I always looked forward to playing in, and with both club's having great support in Thailand I am sure it will be an entertaining match and a great atmosphere for our fans."

Former Liverpool Defender, Phil Babb, said: "I remember as a player how vital pre-season was, and it's no different for teams today. This is when you start putting down markers for the season ahead, it's such an important time."

"And what a fantastic place here in Bangkok to kick off our pre-season for 2022/23. We all know how passionate our fans are in Thailand and we're all really excited to see Liverpool go head-to-head with our historic rivals Manchester United. This promises to be a fantastic footballing occasion."

Current official sponsors of THE MATCH, Bangkok Century Cup 2022 are Advice IT Infinite Co., Ltd., Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance Public Company Limited, European Food Public Company Limited, SIAM PARAGON DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD., ICONSIAM Co.Ltd., CARRO, Wangkanai Group, Mythical House Co.,Ltd, PTT Public Company Limited and SF CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED.

Ticket prices are 5,000 / 7,000 / 12,000 / 15,000 / 20,000 / 22,000 and 25,000 Thai Baht inclusive of government tax.

Purchase tickets for THE MATCH, Bangkok Century Cup 2022 at Thai Ticket Major counters or online at www.thaiticketmajor.com. Public sale will open worldwide on 2nd April 2022 at 10.00AM Bangkok local time (Limited to 4 tickets per person).