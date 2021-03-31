Match Dating provides unique and personalized one-on-one real-person verification dating

HONG KONG, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Dating, a Hong Kong-based professional dating agency that boasts over 10 years of matching experience, is providing an unique and individualized consultation between clients and members of its skillfully trained matchmaking team. Unlike conventional dating app and speed dating where clients have restricted encounters with love candidates, Match Dating takes a more holistic approach to romance by equipping adjunct services including self-image coach, beauty counsellor, psychotherapist and love advisor. The dating agency takes pride in accommodating clients with various relationship backgrounds by resolving interpersonal issues that may act as a barrier to love with their comprehensive and innovative insights.

Reasonably, many turns to speed dating, dating app and seek help from dating agency to perform the task of finding their significant other. One of the establishments which have gained substantial knowledge in the trade of matchmaking is Match Dating, a professional dating agency that offers an exhaustive matchmaking strategy to help clients find their romantic match.

Based on the data published in the "Women and Men in Hong Kong-Key Statistics" by the Census and Statistics Department, a pattern of relatively later age of marriage compared to previous years has been established; with women's median age of marriage being 29.9 years in 2019 as opposed to 28.5 years is 2009 while men's is reported to be 31.6 years in 2019. With the concern on the statistical rise of median age at first marriage, Match Dating takes more proactive and intensive efforts to help singles match with a romantic partner by studying each client's need and personalizing their matchmaking strategies with the help of their expert team.

The rigorous process that Match Dating provides to ensure their client finds a match with the highest degree of compatibility is remarkably effective and is far superior to stereotypical dating apps and speed dating processes. Unlike most dating app and speed dating, Match Dating begins with manually vetting each client to ensure that each client's portfolio contains their basic personal information and the submitted image is not falsified and up-to-date. Then, each client's values, attitudes and search criteria in a prospective client are evaluated and matched against existing portfolios to find the best match. The next step is the date or first meeting between the two clients. They have the option to select the date and venue of the first meeting while Match Dating's professional team will overtake any issues and practicalities surrounding the date.

The working philosophy behind Match Dating's establishment is that every individual deserves love. The founder of Match Dating expresses that love is a human right that should be enjoyed by everyone regardless of their walks of life. The same source also takes pride in Match Dating's extraordinary endeavor as a dating agency to improve the outcome of a relationship by knowing their client at a personal level and providing them with suitable counselling so they can identify barriers to fulfilling relationships and arrive at solutions on these issues.

Within the past decade, Match Dating has conducted its corporate responsibility towards its clients as a dating agency with high levels of trustworthiness. The dating agency also provides no discrimination and caters not only to singles but also to the needs of more dating-conscious customers such as divorcees, widows and those with psychological vulnerabilities. With the belief that everyone deserves love, Match Dating utilizes its strong and wide network and resources to make each customer achieve a favorable result from dating.

To assure potential clients, the founder of Match Dating advises singles to not shy away from getting love advice, gain self-confidence and overcome psychological barriers to prepare themselves for a healthy relationship. With their extensive experience and reliable resources in the matchmaking and dating company, Match Dating promises an opportunity to every single individual to walk on the path of love again.

