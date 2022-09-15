Material Acquires Srijan Technologies to Strengthen Technology and Global Delivery Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading customer experience transformation company, Material, today announced that it has acquired Srijan Technologies, a renowned global digital engineering firm with offices across India, APAC, Europe, and the US.



Material’s unique approach to shaping customer experience powerfully combines strategy, insights, design and technology, using the company’s “Science and Systems” approach. The addition of Srijan enables Material to further strengthen this approach by offering deeper abilities in digital experience and data platforms, cloud engineering, and modern data engineering, broadening Material’s technology expertise and its capability to build a wide range of transformative digital experiences.

Over the past two decades, Srijan has built a reputation for solving complex technology problems for some of the world’s leading brands, made possible by their deep technology expertise and strategic partnerships with top tier technology partners. Srijan is one of the world’s leading Drupal service providers, with over 600 digital and data engineers in India. Srijan’s founder and CEO Rahul Dewan serves on the board of the Drupal Association. Srijan was named winner of the Acquia Top Growth Partner Award for 2021, has partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Apigee, a services relationship with VMWare, and holds partnerships with several other leading technology platforms powering digital experience solutions.

The company brings advanced engineering capabilities and best-in-class agile software development practices to Global 2000 clients across Media, Financial Services, CPG, Telecom, and Technology. For 6 years in a row Srijan has been recognized as a Great Places To Work™ and has also been recognized among the Top 50 Tech Companies in India by Deloitte.

“With this acquisition, we deepen our capability footprint in digital platforms, cloud, API, and data engineering to meet our clients’ evolving needs with an integrated and distributed delivery model. What really attracted us to Srijan is a shared passion for client success and their expertise in solving truly complex technology problems. I could not be more excited as we add world class digital engineering expertise to our clients’ increasing technology needs. This also gives us a stronger global presence which many of our clients have been asking us for,” said Material’s CEO Bill Kanarick. “This acquisition deepens and extends our Science and Systems proposition and enables us to help clients transform their customer relationships given the digitally driven customer-centric imperative they face,” he added.

Rahul Dewan, Founder and CEO of Srijan, said, “Over the past twenty years, we have built something truly special. As part of the continued growth for our people, and to give greater expression to our culture, values and engineering processes that we proudly call “the Srijan way”, it was important to us to partner with a firm that brings deep and complementary expertise and relationships with blue-chip clients, while having a strong, values-based culture. In Material, we have found all of that. Over the past few months, as we have collaborated on multiple client engagements, it has been exciting and gratifying to see the ease with which our teams have worked together to pursue truly complex experience transformation challenges.”

Mike Sullivan, President and CEO of Acquia, said, "We're excited to see Srijan, Acquia's Top Growth Partner for 2021, join forces with Material. Srijan has consistently been a top contributor to Drupal development and applied that expertise to creating transformative digital journeys. Acquia looks forward to expanding our work with the combined organization to bring together content and data to create total experiences for clients."

With this acquisition, Material will have a global headcount of 2000+ people. Added Kanarick, “This acquisition marks an important milestone in our journey as we build a highly differentiated customer experience transformation partner for our clients.”

Material is a portfolio company of Tailwind Capital.

About Material

Material is a global strategy, insights, design, and technology partner to companies striving for true customer centricity and ongoing relevance in a digital first, customer-led world. By leveraging proprietary, science-based tools that enable human understanding, we inform and create customer-centric business models and experiences + deploy measurement systems – to build transformational relationships between businesses and the people they serve. Learn more at materialplus.io.

About Srijan, a Material Company

Srijan is a global engineering firm that builds transformative digital paths to better futures for Fortune 500 enterprises to nonprofits all over the world. Srijan brings advanced engineering capabilities and agile practices to some of the biggest names across FMCG, Aviation, Telecom, Technology, and others. We help businesses embrace the digital future with cloud, data, API and platform centric technologies and adapt to changing business models and market demands. Srijan leads in Drupal with 350+ Drupal engineers, 80+ Acquia certifications. Srijan is also a Drupal Enterprise Partner & Diamond Certified Contributor. Learn more at srijan.net.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on services companies in three core subsectors – IT Services, Infrastructure Services, and Supply Chain. Tailwind partners with management teams to Accelerate Change, our operationally intensive approach to value creation through investments in Talent, Technology and Transformative M&A. Since inception, Tailwind has invested approximately $4 billion in over 220 acquisitions, including over 50 platform companies and over 170 add-on acquisitions.

